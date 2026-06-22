Coach Tourigny signs multiyear contract with Mammoth

Andre Tourigny signed a multiyear contract with the Utah Mammoth on Monday.

The current deal for the 52-year-old coach was set to expire after next season.

"I am grateful to the organization and feel fortunate to work alongside such an exceptional coaching staff and dedicated group of players, whose collective hard work and commitment to each other have fostered a culture we can be proud of," Tourigny said. "My family and I love being in Utah and look forward to deepening our roots here."

Mammoth assistant Blaine Forsythe also signed a multiyear contract. He's been with Utah since 2023-24 and was an assistant under coach Barry Trotz for the 2017-18 Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals.

"Andre and Blaine have both been instrumental in building the foundation for our organization and will be critical in our continued success and leadership moving forward," Mammoth general manager Bill Armstrong said. "Andre is an excellent leader, communicator, and person, who is extremely well respected by our players and our staff. Blaine's an experienced, knowledgeable, and Stanley Cup-winning coach who has a strong body of work running the power play."

Tourigny is 170-195-45 in five seasons with the Mammoth and Arizona Coyotes since being hired by Arizona on July 1, 2021. His teams have improved in points in each of his seasons as coach, and the Mammoth went 43-33-6 this season (92 points) to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since the NHL Board of Governors approved the establishment of a franchise in Utah beginning with the 2024-25 season. The Mammoth lost to the Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference First Round in six games.

He joined Paul Maurice as the only coaches in NHL history to improve his win total in each of his first five seasons (Maurice did so in six straight with the Hartford Whalers/Carolina Hurricanes from 1995-2000). He's also one of three coaches (John Tortorella, Tampa Bay Lightning, 1999-2004) and Doug Carpenter (New Jersey Devils and Toronto Maple Leafs from 1984-1991) to improve his point total in each of his first five seasons.

Tourigny is the fourth longest-tenured coach in the NHL behind Jon Cooper of the Lightning (hired March 25, 2013), Jared Bednar of the Colorado Avalanche (Aug. 25, 2016) and Rod Brind'Amour of the Hurricanes (May 8, 2018). Tourigny was previously an assistant with the Colorado Avalanche (2013-15) and Ottawa Senators (2015-16). He guided Canada at the 2023 and 2024 IIHF World Championship, winning gold in 2023 with a team that included Mammoth players Lawson Crouse, Jack McBain and Michael Carcone.

Utah also signed Adam Foote to a multiyear contract to be an assistant. Foote was fired as coach of the Vancouver Canucks on May 19, going 25-49-8 in his only season.

"We are also thrilled to have Adam, a two-time Stanley Cup champion and 2002 Olympic gold medalist right here in Salt Lake (City), join the organization and bring a fresh perspective to our room backed by years of experience as both a player and coach," Armstrong said. "This is another exciting day for the organization."