KRAKEN (10-8-1) at SHARKS (10-12-2)

10 p.m. ET; Prime Video, KONG, NBCSCA

Kraken projected lineup

Bobby McMann -- Berkly Catton -- Jordan Eberle

Kappo Kakko -- Matty Beniers -- Mackie Samoskevich

Frederick Gaudreau -- Chandler Stephenson -- Ryan Winterton

Matthew Wood -- Ben Meyers -- Jacob Melanson

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Ryker Evans -- Brandon Montour

Ryan Lindgren -- Ville Ottavainen

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Cale Fleury, Jagger Firkus, Jani Nyman

Injured: Jared McCann (lower body), Curtis Douglas (upper body)

Sharks projected lineup

Ivar Stenberg -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

Michael Misa -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli

Mason Marchment -- Ty Dellandrea --Adam Gaudette

Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Brett Leason

Darnell Nurse -- Eric Pohlkamp

Dmitry Orlov -- Jacob Trouba

Nolan Allan -- Sam Dickinson

Alex Nedeljkovic

Yaroslav Askarov

Scratched: Michael Kesselring, Collin Graf

Injured: Igor Chernyshov (upper body), Kiefer Sherwood (upper body)

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate. ... The Kraken practiced Friday with the same lines they used in a 5-1 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday. ... Grubauer did not skate Friday for maintenance but will be available. ... Graf, a forward, and Kesselring, a defenseman, each will be a healthy scratch, according to Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky. ... Allan will enter the lineup after being a healthy scratch the past eight games. ... Leason will make his San Jose debut and play in his first NHL game since Jan. 17, 2026, with the Washington Capitals.