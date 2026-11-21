KRAKEN (10-8-1) at SHARKS (10-12-2)
10 p.m. ET; Prime Video, KONG, NBCSCA
Kraken projected lineup
Bobby McMann -- Berkly Catton -- Jordan Eberle
Kappo Kakko -- Matty Beniers -- Mackie Samoskevich
Frederick Gaudreau -- Chandler Stephenson -- Ryan Winterton
Matthew Wood -- Ben Meyers -- Jacob Melanson
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Ryker Evans -- Brandon Montour
Ryan Lindgren -- Ville Ottavainen
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Cale Fleury, Jagger Firkus, Jani Nyman
Injured: Jared McCann (lower body), Curtis Douglas (upper body)
Sharks projected lineup
Ivar Stenberg -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith
Michael Misa -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli
Mason Marchment -- Ty Dellandrea --Adam Gaudette
Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Brett Leason
Darnell Nurse -- Eric Pohlkamp
Dmitry Orlov -- Jacob Trouba
Nolan Allan -- Sam Dickinson
Alex Nedeljkovic
Yaroslav Askarov
Scratched: Michael Kesselring, Collin Graf
Injured: Igor Chernyshov (upper body), Kiefer Sherwood (upper body)
Status report
Each team held an optional morning skate. ... The Kraken practiced Friday with the same lines they used in a 5-1 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday. ... Grubauer did not skate Friday for maintenance but will be available. ... Graf, a forward, and Kesselring, a defenseman, each will be a healthy scratch, according to Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky. ... Allan will enter the lineup after being a healthy scratch the past eight games. ... Leason will make his San Jose debut and play in his first NHL game since Jan. 17, 2026, with the Washington Capitals.