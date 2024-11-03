Forsberg makes 22 saves, Senators shut out Kraken

Stutzle gets goal, assist; Ottawa improves to 5-1-0 at home

Kraken at Senators | Recap

By Callum Fraser
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

OTTAWA -- Anton Forsberg made 22 saves for the Ottawa Senators in a 3-0 win against the Seattle Kraken at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday.

It was Forsberg’s second shutout in three starts.

Tim Stutzle had a goal and an assist, and Brady Tkachuk and Adam Gaudette scored for the Senators (6-5-0), who are 5-1-0 at home this season. Ottawa was coming off a 2-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Friday.

Philipp Grubauer made 20 saves for the Kraken (5-6-1), who were 0-for-4 on the power play.

Gaudette scored on a loose puck at the edge of the crease to give the Senators a 1-0 lead at 5:28 of the first period. The goal was initially waved off for goaltender interference, but Ottawa challenged and the call on the ice was overturned. It was Gaudette’s sixth goal in five games.

Tkachuk tipped a Jacob Bernard-Docker point shot to make it 2-0 at 11:11 of the second period. The Senators captain has seven goals in his past eight games.

Forsberg slid across to make a toe save on Jordan Eberle on a rush at 5:07 of the third period.

Stutzle scored into an empty net for the 3-0 final at 17:46 of the third period.

