Coach’s Challenge: SEA @ OTT – 5:28 of the First Period

Challenge Initiated By: Ottawa

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – Goal Ottawa

Explanation: The initial call on the ice was no goal due to goaltender interference. Video review determined no goaltender interference occurred as Nick Cousins was making a play on a loose puck in the crease prior to Adam Gaudette’s goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.7 which states, in part, the goal on the ice should have been allowed because "in a rebound situation, or where a goalkeeper and attacking player(s) are simultaneously attempting to play a loose puck, whether inside or outside the crease, incidental contact will be permitted, and any goal that is scored as a result thereof will be allowed."