Bjorkstrand has 4 points, Kraken hold off Rangers

Tolvanen has goal, 2 assists for Seattle; New York has lost 7 of 9

Kraken at Rangers | Recap

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

NEW YORK -- Oliver Bjorkstrand had two goals and two assists, and the Seattle Kraken held on for a 7-5 win against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

Eeli Tolvanen had a goal and two assists, Shane Wright had a goal and an assist, and Philipp Grubauer made 31 saves for the Kraken (14-14-1), who went 3-1-0 on a four-game road trip.

Vincent Trocheck and K'Andre Miller each had a goal and an assist and Jonathan Quick made 15 saves for the Rangers (14-11-1), who are 2-7-0 in their past nine games.

Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin, who signed an eight-year, $92 million contract Saturday, was unavailable after his wife went into labor earlier in the day.

Reilly Smith gave New York a 1-0 lead at 3:38 of the first period when he pushed a puck into the net that trickled behind Grubauer.

Bjorkstrand tied the game 1-1 on a power-play goal at 1:46 of the second period on a one-timer from the slot.

Filip Chytil made it 2-1 just 1:04 later on snap shot along the ice from the high slot inside the right post at 2:50 of the second.

Trocheck pushed it to 3-1 for the Rangers with a power-play goal at 4:47 of the second on a shot from the slot.

Grubauer then made the save of the game, diving across to deny Artemi Panarin with his left glove at 11:17 of the second to keep Seattle within two.

The Kraken scored three goals in a span of 5:18 late in the second to take a 4-3 lead.

Brandon Tanev scored on a backdoor goal from the slot to make it 3-2 at 14:06 before Tolvanen scored on a one-timer from the top of the right circle to tie it 3-3 at 15:34.

Bjorkstrand made it 4-3 on a redirection from the slot at 19:24.

Vince Dunn scored on a slap shot 1:00 into the third period for a 5-3 lead before Wright connected from the slot for a 6-3 lead at 11:13.

Miller pulled the Rangers within 6-4 on a shot from the left corner that hit Grubauer on the head and into the net at 12:27. Alexis Lafreniere cut it to 6-5 at 14:58 on a shot from the bottom of the right circle.

Yanni Gourde scored an empty-net goal at 18:14 for the 7-5 final.

