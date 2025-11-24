Rittich makes 19 saves, Islanders defeat Kraken in double shutout

It was Rittich’s first shutout of the season and eighth in the NHL, and Daccord’s second this season and seventh of his career.

“We’ve been playing really well,” Rittich said. “They had 19 shots, so that tells you a lot about how much of the work the guys in front of me did. So a lot of block shots, a lot of effort defensively, to cover the players -- power plays -- that kind of stuff. We’re playing really good hockey. Now we just want to keep doing that, enjoy that moment for now, and just work hard and get another one.”

The Islanders (13-8-2), who were coming off a 2-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, have won seven of nine (7-2-0).

“I thought we were very good on both sides of the ice,” New York coach Patrick Roy said. “We didn't give them many chances, and when we gave up some, Rittich was outstanding out there. I thought it was a great team effort on the back to back, tough schedule and everything. And we talked about it before the game. We don't want to lose two in a row, and it was important to come with a solid performance like this one.”