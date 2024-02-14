Grubauer helps Kraken edge Islanders in shootout

“He was really solid tonight,” Kraken coach David Hakstol said. “He did a nice job being real settled and calm in net. Our guys did a really good job in front of him.”

Grubauer was making his first start since Dec. 9, when he sustained a lower-body injury. He was activated off injured reserve on Jan. 23, but Joey Daccord had started each of the previous six games.

“It's not that easy,” Grubauer said about missing so much time and having to take part in a shootout. “The timing is not right always. And obviously, it's a little bit different with game speed and different shooters. You can practice it at home or, with our guys, I know what their speed and their approach is, and with their guys, it's a little bit different. You can only watch so many videos, but if they make a different move in that situation, it's a little bit different. So, yeah, it's pretty tough, but we found a way.”

Matty Beniers scored, and Tomas Tatar had the only goal of the shootout for the Kraken (22-21-10), who are 1-2-0 on a four-game road trip that will conclude at the Boston Bruins on Thursday.

“Kind of panicked, to be honest,” Tatar said about his shootout goal. “I had one move in my head, and I was looking for that spot, and it wouldn’t get open, so I had to switch it last second. Glad it worked out.”