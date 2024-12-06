Dunn has goal, 2 assists for Kraken in win against Islanders 

ELMONT, N.Y. -- Vince Dunn had a goal and two assists for the Seattle Kraken in a 5-2 win against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Thursday.
“Honestly, the points were great tonight,” Dunn said. “I really didn't think I was all that great compared to my game in Carolina (one assist in a 4-2 win Tuesday). I thought I defended a lot better and made a lot better reads with the puck. So, some nights it just goes your way a little better than others. Especially getting back into the lineup, missing a long time, it's hard to get your legs going and your puck touches at first. So with the team playing so well, it just makes everything so much easier for me and the bounces are coming my way. So, I'm very grateful.”
Tye Kartye, Oliver Bjorkstrand, Shane Wright, and Jaden Schwartz also scored for the Kraken (13-13-1), who have won two straight. Joey Daccord made 28 saves.
“I thought our start was a huge answer to how we played last game and the mindset of the guys coming out,” Kraken coach Dan Bylsma said. "It results in the fourth line getting the goal, but the first three shifts were equally as good in just setting the pace and setting the tempo of the game."
Noah Dobson and Maxim Tsyplakov scored for the Islanders (9-11-7), who have lost eight of their past 10 games (2-5-3). Ilya Sorokin allowed four goals on 13 shots before he was replaced by Marcus Hogberg, who made 11 saves in relief.
Hogberg made his first NHL appearance since Apr. 28, 2021, when he made 19 saves for the Ottawa Senators in a 6-3 win against the Vancouver Canucks.
“They were fast. They were fast on us and they were moving well,” Islanders coach Patrick Roy said. “The first two goals were great tips by them. The third one, we were in our zone for a while and they were fast. They were moving fast on those loose pucks. They were quicker than we were on those loose pucks, and he scored on that. They made a great shot, and then the power-play goal came right after. I can't say we were disorganized or we were not at our best… I have to give them credit. They were fast.”
Karyte gave the Kraken a 1-0 lead at 2:48 of the first period when he redirected a Dunn shot from the left circle past Sorokin.
Bjorkstrand made it 2-0 at 16:58 with a power-play goal, redirecting Dunn’s slap shot past Sorokin’s blocker from the slot.
“It's smart for the defensemen to look for sticks,” Bjorkstrand said. “It's not always easy shooting from the point and beating the goalie clean. So, you need to screen or direct sometimes. And [Dunn] obviously is a really good player, so I try to present the stick and it's on him to at least try to get it in the area, to try to hit it, so I can react to it. But that’s a nice play by him. It's just a heads-up play.”
Dunn extended it to 3-0 at 3:55 of the second period with a slap shot from the high slot.
Wright pushed it to 4-0 at 13:05 with a wrist shot from the left circle on the power play.
Dobson cut it to 4-1 at 11:57 of the third with a one-timer from the top of the left circle off a feed from Simon Holmstrom.
Tsyplakov made it 4-2 at 15:37, jamming in a rebound at the top of the crease with Hogberg on the bench for an extra attacker.
Schwartz added an empty-net goal at 17:13 for the 5-2 final.
“[Our start] wasn't good enough,” Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock said. “It felt like we just weren't quite connected tonight. We were slow, reacting at times, and we dug ourselves a hole. I think if there's a positive take from it, we didn't quit and we kept fighting in the third, but now we got to regroup here and bring a lot better Saturday.”
NOTES: Dunn has four points (one goal, three assists) in two games since returning from an upper-body injury that forced him out of the lineup for 19 games. ... Kraken forward Brandon Tanev played his 500th NHL game. ... Kraken forward Yanni Gourde did not play the final 17:50 due to “bumps and bruises.” He is projected to play against the New Jersey Devils on Friday. … Bjorkstrand extended his point streak to seven games (three goals, five assists).