Dunn has goal, 2 assists for Kraken in win against Islanders 

Noah Dobson and Maxim Tsyplakov scored for the Islanders (9-11-7), who have lost eight of their past 10 games (2-5-3). Ilya Sorokin allowed four goals on 13 shots before he was replaced by Marcus Hogberg, who made 11 saves in relief.

Hogberg made his first NHL appearance since Apr. 28, 2021, when he made 19 saves for the Ottawa Senators in a 6-3 win against the Vancouver Canucks.

“They were fast. They were fast on us and they were moving well,” Islanders coach Patrick Roy said. “The first two goals were great tips by them. The third one, we were in our zone for a while and they were fast. They were moving fast on those loose pucks. They were quicker than we were on those loose pucks, and he scored on that. They made a great shot, and then the power-play goal came right after. I can't say we were disorganized or we were not at our best… I have to give them credit. They were fast.”

Karyte gave the Kraken a 1-0 lead at 2:48 of the first period when he redirected a Dunn shot from the left circle past Sorokin.

Bjorkstrand made it 2-0 at 16:58 with a power-play goal, redirecting Dunn’s slap shot past Sorokin’s blocker from the slot.

“It's smart for the defensemen to look for sticks,” Bjorkstrand said. “It's not always easy shooting from the point and beating the goalie clean. So, you need to screen or direct sometimes. And [Dunn] obviously is a really good player, so I try to present the stick and it's on him to at least try to get it in the area, to try to hit it, so I can react to it. But that’s a nice play by him. It's just a heads-up play.”

Dunn extended it to 3-0 at 3:55 of the second period with a slap shot from the high slot.