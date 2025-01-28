McDavid scores in return, Oilers stay hot with win against Kraken

The Oilers captain, who was suspended for cross-checking Vancouver Canucks forward Conor Garland in the helmet on Jan. 18, tied it 2-2 at 1:57 of the second period after putting in his own rebound while skating through the slot.

Mattias Ekholm had a goal and an assist, and Mattias Janmark and Corey Perry also scored for the Oilers (32-15-3), who have won three in a row and seven of nine. Calvin Pickard made 26 saves.

Vince Dunn and Eeli Tolvanen scored, and Joey Daccord made 27 saves for the Kraken (22-26-3), who had won three of their previous four.

Tolvanen put Seattle ahead 1-0 at 3:37 of the first period, putting away a loose puck after Shane Wright centered a pass that bounced off the stick of John Hayden, who was being pushed into Pickard on the play by Oilers defenseman Brett Kulak. The Oilers challenged for goalie interference, but the goal was upheld following video review.

Janmark tied it 1-1 at 14:27, as Connor Brown sent a sharp-angle shot from the far side of the left circle that hit him in the arm and changed direction to get past Daccord.

Dunn gave the Kraken a 2-1 lead at 17:41 on a slap shot from the point that was partially deflected by McDavid before bouncing in past Pickard.

Perry gave the Oilers a 3-2 lead at 9:38. He waited at the far blue line for a long pass from Darnell Nurse back near the Edmonton crease for a breakaway and beat Daccord glove side.

Ekholm scored into an empty net with 58 seconds left in the third period for the 4-2 final.