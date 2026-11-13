Kraken at Hurricanes projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

KRAKEN (9-7-1) vs. HURRICANES (15-3-2) 

2026 NHL Global Series Finland

At Veikkaus Arena, Helsinki

(1 p.m. ET; HHN, Prime Video, CARNHL, KONG, KING, NHLN, SN1)

Kraken projected lineup

Bobby McMann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Kaapo Kakko -- Berkly Catton – Mackie Samoskevich

Frederick Gaudreau -- Chandler Stephenson -- Jagger Firkus

Matthew Wood -- Ben Meyers -- Ryan Winterton

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Ryker Evans -- Brandon Montour

Josh Mahura -- Ville Ottavainen

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Cale Fleury, Jani Nyman, Logan Morrison, Nikke Kokko

Injured: Jacob Melanson (upper body), Ryan Lindgren (upper body), Jared McCann (lower body), Curtis Douglas (upper body)

Hurricanes projected lineup

William Carrier -- Sebastian Aho -- Andrei Svechnikov

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake

Seth Jarvis -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook

Taylor Hall -- Mark Jankowski -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Jacob Slavin -- Jalen Chatfield

K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Alexander Nikishin

Pyotr Kochetkov

Brandon Bussi

Scratched: Eric Robinson, Juuso Valimaki, Mike Reilly, Nicolas Deslauriers, Cayden Primeau

Status report

Firkus, a second-round pick (No. 35) in the 2022 NHL Draft, could make his NHL debut in place of Nyman, who played only 9:13 in the first game of the Global Series on Thursday. … Kraken coach Lane Lambert said Lindgren, a defenseman who has not played since Oct. 6, and Melanson, a forward who has not played since Oct. 1, will be game-time decisions. …  Staal could return after missing the past 14 games with a torn calf muscle. Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said a decision will be made Saturday morning … It appears Nikishin will replace Valimaki after being a healthy scratch Thursday.

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