Kraken at Hurricanes projected lineups

KRAKEN (9-7-1) vs. HURRICANES (15-3-2)
2026 NHL Global Series Finland
At Veikkaus Arena, Helsinki
(1 p.m. ET; HHN, Prime Video, CARNHL, KONG, KING, NHLN, SN1)
Kraken projected lineup
Bobby McMann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Kaapo Kakko -- Berkly Catton – Mackie Samoskevich
Frederick Gaudreau -- Chandler Stephenson -- Jagger Firkus
Matthew Wood -- Ben Meyers -- Ryan Winterton
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Ryker Evans -- Brandon Montour
Josh Mahura -- Ville Ottavainen
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Cale Fleury, Jani Nyman, Logan Morrison, Nikke Kokko
Injured: Jacob Melanson (upper body), Ryan Lindgren (upper body), Jared McCann (lower body), Curtis Douglas (upper body)
Hurricanes projected lineup
William Carrier -- Sebastian Aho -- Andrei Svechnikov
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake
Seth Jarvis -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook
Taylor Hall -- Mark Jankowski -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi
Jacob Slavin -- Jalen Chatfield
K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Alexander Nikishin
Pyotr Kochetkov
Brandon Bussi
Scratched: Eric Robinson, Juuso Valimaki, Mike Reilly, Nicolas Deslauriers, Cayden Primeau
Status report
Firkus, a second-round pick (No. 35) in the 2022 NHL Draft, could make his NHL debut in place of Nyman, who played only 9:13 in the first game of the Global Series on Thursday. … Kraken coach Lane Lambert said Lindgren, a defenseman who has not played since Oct. 6, and Melanson, a forward who has not played since Oct. 1, will be game-time decisions. … Staal could return after missing the past 14 games with a torn calf muscle. Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said a decision will be made Saturday morning … It appears Nikishin will replace Valimaki after being a healthy scratch Thursday.