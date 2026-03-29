Sabres stop slide, stay atop Atlantic Division with shootout win against Kraken

Rasmus Dahlin and Peyton Krebs scored for the Sabres (45-21-8), who had lost three straight. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 32 saves, as well as both shots he faced in the shootout.

Chandler Stephenson and Bobby McMann each had a goal an assist, and Philipp Grubauer made 34 saves for the Kraken (32-29-11), who have lost five of their past six games (1-3-2).

Stephenson gave Seattle a 1-0 lead at 12:42 of the first period. He received a cross-crease pass from Kaapo Kakko low in the left circle and roofed it over Luukkonen. The play began when Sabres defenseman Bowen Byram’s clearing attempt hit Stephenson and bounced to McMann, who gloved it down and sent it to Kakko.

McMann pushed it to 2-0 at 13:18 of the second period. He gathered a chipped puck from Kakko and drove down the right side before cutting past Dahlin into the near circle and beating Luukkonen with a snap shot glove side.

Dahlin narrowed it to 2-1 at 15:55 on the power play with his 100th career NHL goal. Tage Thompson sent a backhand feed from low in the left circle to Dahlin above the right circle for a wrist shot through traffic that went bar down.

Krebs scored short side from the right circle off a feed from Zach Benson off the rush to tie it 2-2 at 11:39 of the third period.

Seattle forward Shane Wright left the game after the first period following a hit from Buffalo defenseman Logan Stanley.