Binnington ties Blues’ all-time wins record with shootout victory against Sharks

Binnington, who made 22 saves and stopped all three shootout attempts, tied Mike Liut with his 151st win in his 296th NHL game.

Nathan Walker and Jordan Kyrou scored for the Blues (9-11-1), who had won one of their previous seven games (1-5-1). Jake Neighbours scored the lone shootout goal.

Alexander Wennberg scored twice, and Mikael Granlund and Macklin Celebrini each had two assists for the Sharks (6-12-4), who lost 5-2 at the Dallas Stars on Wednesday and have one win in their past six (1-2-3). Yaroslav Askarov made 29 saves in his San Jose debut; he was traded from the Nashville Predators on Aug. 23.

Wennberg tied it 2-2 with nine seconds left in the third period with a wrist shot from the right face-off circle with Askarov pulled for the extra attacker.

Walker put St. Louis up 1-0 just 11 seconds into the first period when he converted in front off a pass from Radek Faksa, who intercepted Askarov's rim around the boards.

Wennberg tied it 1-1 at 8:23 with a power-play goal from a sharp angle to Binnington's left, putting it under the goalie's right arm off Granlund’s pass from behind the net.

Kyrou gave the Blues a 2-1 lead at 11:47 of the second period when he poked Pierre-Olivier Joseph's centering feed from the left corner through Askarov's pads.