Barzal, Nelson lift Islanders past Sharks

Noah Dobson and Ryan Pulock also scored for the Islanders (18-20-7), who had lost two straight. Marcus Hogberg made 18 saves.

Barclay Goodrow scored for the Sharks (14-28-6), who have lost five of their past six games (1-5-0). Alexander Georgiev made 27 saves.

Barzal gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 8:47 of the first when he slid a backhand past Georgiev’s right pad on the breakaway.

Goodrow tied it 1-1 at 10:02 with a wrist shot from the top of the right face-off circle that deflected off Islanders defenseman Alexander Romanov’s stick and over Hogberg’s blocker.

Nelson put the Islanders ahead 2-1 just 40 seconds later. Kyle Palmieri chipped the puck to Nelson in the low slot and he beat Georgiev over the glove from the top of the crease.

Dobson extended the Islanders’ lead to 3-1 at 19:33. His point shot ricocheted off Sharks defenseman Henry Thrun in the low slot and went under Georgiev’s right arm.

Pulock pushed it to 4-1 at 1:03 of the third with a one-timer from the right point.