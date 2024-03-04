Kaprizov scores 3rd hat trick of season, Wild edge Sharks

Kaprizov gave the Wild a 4-3 lead at 16:01 of the third period, picking up a loose puck in the left circle and roofing a shot over Kaapo Kahkonen's blocker.

That goal came after Kaprizov tied it 3-3 at 2:38 of the third on a one-timer from the high slot.

Frederick Gaudreau also scored, and Matt Boldy had two assists for the Wild (29-27-6), who had lost three in a row, including 3-1 at the St. Louis Blues on Saturday. Filip Gustavsson made 11 saves.

Mikael Granlund, Nico Sturm and Anthony Duclair scored for the Sharks (15-39-6) who have lost seven straight (0-6-1). Kahkonen made 28 saves.

After a scoreless first period, the teams combined for four goals in a 5:20 span early in the second period.

Granlund scored a power-play goal 22 seconds into the second to give San Jose a 1-0 lead. He skated into the top of the left circle and scored short side through a screen by Duclair.

Sturm then increased the lead 2-0 at 4:56, capitalizing on a turnover along the boards and scoring blocker side from the right circle on a 2-on-1 for a short-handed goal.

Gaudreau scored during the same power play to cut it to 2-1 at 5:56. He used Vinni Lettieri as a screen and beat Kahkonen five-hole from the right circle.

It was his fourth goal of the season and first since Dec. 31 (24 games).

Kaprizov then tied it 2-2 at 7:01, taking a stretch pass from Mason Shaw and scoring glove side on a breakaway.

Duclair scored 23 seconds into the third period to put the Sharks back in front 3-2. He broke up a pass from Brock Faber at the defensive blue line before scoring on a breakaway.

San Jose had a chance to tie it late after Kaprizov had given Minnesota the lead, but it couldn't convert on a power play with 2:30 remaining.

Wild forward Mats Zuccarello was a late scratch for personal reasons, and Sharks forward William Eklund did not play with an illness.