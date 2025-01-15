Sharks score 6, end Red Wings’ 7-game winning streak

Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist, and Macklin Celebrini had two assists for the Sharks (14-26-6), who had lost three straight and 14 of 17 (3-13-1). Alexandar Georgiev made 25 saves.

Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice for the Red Wings (20-19-4), who were going for their first eight-game winning streak since Jan. 17-Feb. 5, 2008 -- their last Stanley Cup-winning season. Ville Husso made 18 saves.

Jan Rutta gave San Jose a 1-0 lead at 1:45, scoring off a long rebound after Husso’s save of Will Smith’s shot.

Nico Sturm made it 2-0 with a short-handed goal at 17:41, beating Husso after Eklund drew two defenders before sending Sturm in all alone.

Tarasenko cut it to 2-1 at 1:28 of the second period, knocking in a rebound.

Eklund extended it to 3-1 at 26 seconds of the third period, sliding in Celebrini’s pass from the edge of the crease.

Tarasenko scored his second goal of the game to make it 3-2 at 6:05, putting in a rebound off the end boards, but Mikael Granlund put San Jose up 4-2 with a power-play goal at 7:43.

Lucas Raymond cut it to 4-3 at 9:56, scoring off Dylan Larkin’s pass after a face-off win before Toffoli made it 5-3 at 10:57.

Mario Ferraro scored into an empty net at 18:22 for the 6-3 final.

Red Wings forward Tyler Motte left the game in the second period with an upper-body injury and did not return.