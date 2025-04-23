Hartman's grit helps Wild even Western 1st Round against Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS -- Ryan Hartman was bloodied but unbowed following Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round.

The rugged center for the Minnesota Wild had doled out some physicality in a series-opening loss to the Vegas Golden Knights, but he had absorbed much more punishment than he administered.

Yet, two nights later, he was back for more in Game 2 at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, a focal point in a 5-2 win that featured a three-goal rally in the first period, fueled by the relentlessness of the reconfigured third line, which featured Hartman as the fulcrum.

“I just try to play the game, I try to be undeniable and earn time," he said after helping the Wild even the best-of-7 series 1-1 with Game 3 set for Xcel Energy Center on Thursday (9 p.m. ET; FDSNNO, SCRIPPS, MAX, truTV, TBS, TVAS2, SN360). "Obviously we need everyone at all times. I think there’s going to be points where guys are jumping up and guys are going down and that’s how it is this time of year.

Minnesota coach John Hynes moved Hartman up, pointing to his compete level in Game 1. The day before, he spoke to his team, using Hartman as an example of staying disciplined when it seemed he was being targeted by Vegas, and the way he kept getting up after being buckled.

The message was clear: Play the game the right way and you will be rewarded. And the Wild played the right way in Game 2.

Hartman flipped spots with Marco Rossi and assisted on the second goal of the first period, scored by forward Marcus Foligno.

All told, Hartman played 17:20, almost three minutes more than he did in Game 1. He had three shots on goal, seven shot attempts, two blocked shots and two hits.