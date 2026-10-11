Craig chronicled lessons learned, relationships formed on road to becoming Vegas coach

He served as captain for nine of his 12 seasons in the AHL, wearing the “C” for Springfield (2005-06), Norfolk (2009-10), Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (2010-12), Springfield again (2012-15) and Lake Erie/Cleveland (2015-17).

“He just had a great presence,” said Hynes, whose first two seasons as an AHL head coach were Craig’s two seasons with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. “He was a very thoughtful young guy. He led in two ways:

“First, he led as a player through the way he played. He was very smart, competed every night and practiced really well. That allowed him to build off that foundation.

“Second, he was great with young players. He was respected within the room and respected by the coaching staff. He could really toe the line as a captain, communicating with the coaches and understanding when the group needed to be pushed and when it didn’t.

“During those times when you do have to push a team or a group, he understood why, and he would be the first guy to work the hardest in practice, turn things around in a game or do whatever needed to be done.

“His feedback, his ability to lead the team, and the respect he had within the room allowed him to communicate effectively with the coaches. That was unique, to be honest with you.”

* * * * *

Craig reached a key point in 2010-11. After eight years with the Tampa Bay organization, he was transitioning to the Pittsburgh organization. He was 28 and thinking ahead.

“I loved the game and wanted to stay in the game,” Craig said. “For me, the closest way I could stay in the game to playing was coaching. You’re in the fight every day -- the wins, the losses, the preparation that goes into it. It’s what I’ve always enjoyed and what I wanted to stay in.”

Serving as captain put him in a good position to lead and learn.

“At that level, you’re privy to some things,” Craig said. “You’re the go-between for the coach and the players and the younger guys, and ‘Hynsie’ did a lot of that stuff with me to get me going. I started to keep a journal.”

Hynes didn’t know Craig was keeping a journal at first. He found out toward the end of their second season together.

“We didn’t necessarily talk coaching, but he was inquisitive,” Hynes said. “He’d ask, ‘What’s the philosophy behind this?’ or ‘Why do we do that?’ He was very in tune as a player. Whether he was on the bench, thinking about matchups, ice times, the flow of the game, or what needed to be said by the coaches or the leadership group during a game or between periods, he was dialed in.”

Craig kept jotting down notes as his playing career progressed.

Meanwhile, his teammates were learning from him.

Matt Calvert grew up watching Craig play in junior. He went on to play for the Wheat Kings himself from 2007-10 and skate with Craig in Brandon in the offseason, and he ended up playing with Craig for Springfield in 2012-13, when he turned 23 and Craig turned 31.

Craig would tone down and interpret coach Brad Larsen’s fiery message for the younger players.

“We always called him ‘the coach in the room,’” Calvert said. “He was a coach disguised as a player.”

Calvert would play 11 seasons in the NHL, for the Blue Jackets from 2010-18 and the Avalanche from 2018-21. He’s now a player development coach with the Nashville Predators. He lives near Craig on a Manitoba lake in the summer, and they remain friends.

“I could have been a 27-year-old in the NHL, considered myself maybe a leader, but every time I talked to ‘Craiger,’ I almost felt like a kid again, because he always has that right answer,” Calvert said. “Not in a one-up way. He’s just so calm and steady.

“I coach myself now, and when I tend to get a little fiery, I try to draw on what Ryan Craig does.”

Bednar coached Craig for four seasons. He was an assistant in Springfield from 2012-14, the head coach of Springfield in 2014-15 and the head coach of Lake Erie in 2015-16.