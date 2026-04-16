Bowness to remain Blue Jackets coach, agrees to extension

'He's going to be part of the solution here' after Columbus misses playoffs for 6th straight season

rick bowness CBJ contract extension

© Kirk Irwin/NHLI via Getty Images

By Craig Merz
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

COLUMBUS -- Rick Bowness will return as coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets next season after agreeing to an extension Thursday.

“I have really enjoyed my time with this organization and absolutely love being part of it and working with these players,” Bowness said Thursday. “We’re all very disappointed by how our season ended and we have a lot of work to do, but we will do what’s necessary to be the type of team we want to be and that our great fans expect us to be." 

Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell said: “Rick has done an outstanding job since his arrival and it was obvious to all of us that he is the right person to lead our club as head coach. Rick developed strong relationships with our players who will continue to benefit greatly from his leadership as we look to learn from the hard lessons of this season and work towards our goal of competing for a Stanley Cup.”

Many of the players said they were also glad to see Bowness stay behind the bench.

“He's the best coach I've personally ever had,” defenseman Damon Severson said Thursday. “I've had a couple of really good coaches. I've had some really not good coaches, but 'Bones' has been the best one so far.

“We're all big fans of Bones. We let the team down, the organization and the fans down by not being in the playoffs, but Rick Bowness is not the issue at all. He's going to be part of the solution here.” 

The announcement comes two days after an emotional Bowness, 71, called out his players following a 2-1 season-ending loss to the Washington Capitals on Tuesday, after the Blue Jackets (40-30-12) finished with a six-game home losing streak (0-5-1) at Nationwide Arena. It was the sixth straight season Columbus failed to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Afterward, Bowness questioned his players' lack of caring but also may have tipped his hand about his future, mentioning several times what he would do if he returned for a full season.

“I don’t know if I’m back but if I’m back, I’m changing this culture,” he said Wednesday. “These guys, they don’t care. Losing is not important enough to them. It doesn’t bother them. How can you go out and play like that? I should have done this about a month ago. But this is why we are where we are. This is why we’re out of the playoffs, that kind of effort.”

He later toned down his comments and though the 13 players interviewed Wednesday and Thursday disagreed with his words, they expressed a desire to play for him again.

“I just love the passion and energy that he brings every day, the communication with everyone,” forward Mathieu Olivier said Thursday. “It's been really good to have him around and been working with him and we've started to build a really good relationship with him and the coaching staff and everyone here.”

Bowness was 21-11-5 for the Blue Jackets this season to run his NHL career coaching totals to 331-419-42 with 48 ties in in 840 games for the Winnipeg Jets, Boston Bruins, Ottawa Senators, New York Islanders, Phoenix Coyotes, Dallas Stars and Blue Jackets. He retired for personal reasons as Winnipeg coach following the 2023-24 season.

His 2,763 games as a coach (including interim) or an assistant are the most in NHL history.

“I think he's done a lot of great things for our team, our locker room, our systems,” Blue Jackets center Adam Fantilli said. “He's done a lot for me. I appreciate it.”

Bowness was pulled from his retirement boat in Florida, as he likes to say, to replace Dean Evason on Jan. 12, with Columbus last in the Eastern Conference and 28th in the NHL at 19-19-7.

At the time, Waddell said Bowness was hired only through the end of this season and his future would be decided at its conclusion.

The Blue Jackets then went 19-3-4 in their next to move into second place in the Metropolitan Division and fifth in the Eastern Conference.

“Bones planning how he came in and helped us and gave us the template on how to win was remarkable. He helped us out a ton,” defenseman Erik Gudbranson said Wednesday. “We liked his process. Kept us very focused, kept us very dialed in to those small increments. One game at a time. We were very good at that for a good portion of time.”

Then the bottom fell out with season-ending injuries to Olivier and Severson contributing to a 2-8-1 record in their last 11 games. 

With Gudbranson, centers Boone Jenner and forward Mason Marchment becoming unrestricted free agents on July 1, it was imperative for Waddell to resolve Bowness’ situation quickly.

“I respect the hell out of Bones,” forward Mason Marchment said Wednesday. ‘He's a hell of a coach. He's been around for a long time. He knows the game. He knows how to talk to players. He's really personable. You can be honest and up front with him and he'll take your information and do what he wants with it.”

Severson said he's excited about the future with Bowness in charge.

“I think we can do some damage with him at the helm next year and he clearly made his comments well known the end of the season (on Tuesday),” Severson said. “So we're going to be chomping at the bit -- we're a long way off -- but we're going to be chomping at the bit come next season.”

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