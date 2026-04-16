Bowness to remain Blue Jackets coach, agrees to extension

COLUMBUS -- Rick Bowness will return as coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets next season after agreeing to an extension Thursday.

“I have really enjoyed my time with this organization and absolutely love being part of it and working with these players,” Bowness said Thursday. “We’re all very disappointed by how our season ended and we have a lot of work to do, but we will do what’s necessary to be the type of team we want to be and that our great fans expect us to be."

Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell said: “Rick has done an outstanding job since his arrival and it was obvious to all of us that he is the right person to lead our club as head coach. Rick developed strong relationships with our players who will continue to benefit greatly from his leadership as we look to learn from the hard lessons of this season and work towards our goal of competing for a Stanley Cup.”

Many of the players said they were also glad to see Bowness stay behind the bench.

“He's the best coach I've personally ever had,” defenseman Damon Severson said Thursday. “I've had a couple of really good coaches. I've had some really not good coaches, but 'Bones' has been the best one so far.

“We're all big fans of Bones. We let the team down, the organization and the fans down by not being in the playoffs, but Rick Bowness is not the issue at all. He's going to be part of the solution here.”

The announcement comes two days after an emotional Bowness, 71, called out his players following a 2-1 season-ending loss to the Washington Capitals on Tuesday, after the Blue Jackets (40-30-12) finished with a six-game home losing streak (0-5-1) at Nationwide Arena. It was the sixth straight season Columbus failed to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.