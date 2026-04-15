Blue Jackets players understand coach’s ‘frustration’ after season-ending loss

Later in his postgame press conference, Bowness somewhat walked back his criticism.
“Very disappointed is the word. Very disappointed,” he said. “We've got a good team, and they do care. So, (am I) mad right now? Yeah. But they do care, but they’ve got to show it on the ice.”
Defenseman Ivan Provorov said he also understood why Bowness was so upset. Provorov played all 82 games for Columbus this season and had 31 points (nine goals, 22 assists) and was plus-14 while averaging 24:49 of ice time.
“Obviously, we're all not happy that we didn't make the playoffs,” Provorov said. “I think it was a bit of a frustration from the loss and not making (the playoffs). We care about winning. I think we need to learn how to win, maybe find that killer instinct.”
Forward Sean Monahan, who played for Bowness with the Winnipeg Jets during the 2023-24 season, said he was not surprised by the coach’s outburst.
“He's a passionate guy,” Monahan said. “He's intense; he wants to win, and so do we. So, it can get emotional and sometimes that's in the business of winning and we need get to where we need to be.”
Adam Fantilli didn’t agree with Bowness’ initial comments, but the 21-year-old forward said there is no rift with the players.
“Just going through his whole quote, he said what he felt like he needed to say, and we were all angry and upset last night,” Fantilli said. “But again, I'll reiterate that we do care. We do want this team to win. We want to win for the city.”
Charlie Coyle, who played his first season with the Blue Jackets and will be an unrestricted free agent July 1, echoed the sentiments of the players made available Wednesday that he hopes Bowness will be back next season and went on to say Bowness’ return would be a “big factor” in deciding whether he would re-sign with Columbus.
“I love working with Rick,” Coyle said. “Would definitely be a big positive if he was here. He's been so good for us. I've loved just working with him, learning from him, communicating with him.
“He cares so much; we've seen that throughout the year. Of course, (Tuesday) night too.”