Blue Jackets players understand coach’s ‘frustration’ after season-ending loss

Werenski says ‘we need to learn how to win’; Bowness’ status moving forward uncertain

Rick Bowness for CBJ baggie day story April 15 26

© Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

By Craig Merz
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

COLUMBUS -- Zach Werenski and some of his Columbus Blue Jackets teammates said they disagree with Rick Bowness’ comments after their season-ending 2-1 loss to the Washington Capitals at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday, but they understand the message the coach was trying to convey and still want to play for him moving forward.

“I’m not trying to sit here and go at it with ‘Bones’ back and forth,” Werenski said Wednesday. “I have a ton of respect for him, and I think he loves us as players. We love him as a coach.”

Following the loss Tuesday, an emotional Bowness, who replaced Dean Evason as coach on Jan. 12, questioned the commitment of his players. Columbus (40-30-12) was second in the Metropolitan Division in late March thanks to a 19-2-4 record after the coaching change but lost 10 of its last 13 games (3-9-1) and failed to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, finishing five points behind the Ottawa Senators for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference.

The Blue Jackets went 0-5-1 in their last six home games.

"Just look at the stat sheet: Three hits, 23 giveaways. I don't know if I'm back, but if I'm back, I'm changing this culture,” Bowness said after the season finale. “These guys, they don't care. Losing is not important enough to them. It doesn't bother them. How can you go out and play like that?"

It has yet to be decided if Bowness will return next season to the Blue Jackets, who haven’t played a postseason game since 2020. 

“Should have done this about a month ago, but this is why we are where we are,” Bowness said. “This is why we're out the playoffs. That kind of effort. You have to hate losing. I don't care if it's a meaningless game. I don't care. Show up and compete.

“I'm just saying, the players were told tonight if I'm back, we're changing this freaking culture. And we are.”

Werenski, a defenseman, led Columbus this season with 81 points (22 goals, 59 assists) in 75 games while averaging 26:37 of ice time. He has played each of his 10 seasons with the Blue Jackets since being the No. 8 pick in the 2015 NHL Draft.

“I don't agree that's how guys in the room feel,” Werenski said. “I think guys do hate to lose. I think we need to learn how to win, and I definitely think he can help us with that. He’s been around for so long and in the (Cup Final), and he went to the playoffs a bunch and his knowledge of how to get to the playoffs and how we have to play this time of year, we do need to learn that. But I don't think it's right to say that we don't hate to lose and we don't care.

“There’s some things I don't agree with, but I know deep down he cares about us and he cares about this team and players in the room.”

Later in his postgame press conference, Bowness somewhat walked back his criticism.

“Very disappointed is the word. Very disappointed,” he said. “We've got a good team, and they do care. So, (am I) mad right now? Yeah. But they do care, but they’ve got to show it on the ice.”

Defenseman Ivan Provorov said he also understood why Bowness was so upset. Provorov played all 82 games for Columbus this season and had 31 points (nine goals, 22 assists) and was plus-14 while averaging 24:49 of ice time.

“Obviously, we're all not happy that we didn't make the playoffs,” Provorov said. “I think it was a bit of a frustration from the loss and not making (the playoffs). We care about winning. I think we need to learn how to win, maybe find that killer instinct.”

Forward Sean Monahan, who played for Bowness with the Winnipeg Jets during the 2023-24 season, said he was not surprised by the coach’s outburst.

“He's a passionate guy,” Monahan said. “He's intense; he wants to win, and so do we. So, it can get emotional and sometimes that's in the business of winning and we need get to where we need to be.”

Adam Fantilli didn’t agree with Bowness’ initial comments, but the 21-year-old forward said there is no rift with the players.

“Just going through his whole quote, he said what he felt like he needed to say, and we were all angry and upset last night,” Fantilli said. “But again, I'll reiterate that we do care. We do want this team to win. We want to win for the city.”

Charlie Coyle, who played his first season with the Blue Jackets and will be an unrestricted free agent July 1, echoed the sentiments of the players made available Wednesday that he hopes Bowness will be back next season and went on to say Bowness’ return would be a “big factor” in deciding whether he would re-sign with Columbus.

“I love working with Rick,” Coyle said. “Would definitely be a big positive if he was here. He's been so good for us. I've loved just working with him, learning from him, communicating with him.

“He cares so much; we've seen that throughout the year. Of course, (Tuesday) night too.”

Related Content

Trophy Tracker: Werenski overtakes Makar as Norris favorite

Ovechkin visits Blue Jackets morning skate before finale

Blue Jackets struggle down stretch, miss playoffs for 6th straight season

Latest News

Super 16: Analysis, questions for teams entering Stanley Cup Playoffs

Baggie Day Buzz: Islanders open to re-signing Lee

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Status Report: Heiskanen could be in Stars lineup for Game 1 of playoffs

Canadiens roster at a glance for Stanley Cup Playoffs

Hurricanes roster at a glance for Stanley Cup Playoffs

Fantasy pool rankings for 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Penguins roster at a glance for Stanley Cup Playoffs

Bruins roster at a glance for Stanley Cup Playoffs

Canadiens ‘could go far’ in Stanley Cup Playoffs, Schneider says

'NHL Goal Chase' picks for upcoming games

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Golden Knights can clinch Pacific, lock in series with Mammoth

Flyers roster at a glance for Stanley Cup Playoffs

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

NHL announces multiyear partnership with Procter & Gamble in Canada

Kings lose to Canucks in OT, still gain on 3rd in Pacific

Snuggerud has 4 points, Blues score 5 straight goals to rally past Penguins

Schmaltz scores twice, Mammoth clinch 1st wild card in West with win against Jets