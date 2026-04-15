Blue Jackets players understand coach’s ‘frustration’ after season-ending loss

Following the loss Tuesday, an emotional Bowness, who replaced Dean Evason as coach on Jan. 12, questioned the commitment of his players. Columbus (40-30-12) was second in the Metropolitan Division in late March thanks to a 19-2-4 record after the coaching change but lost 10 of its last 13 games (3-9-1) and failed to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, finishing five points behind the Ottawa Senators for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference.

The Blue Jackets went 0-5-1 in their last six home games.

"Just look at the stat sheet: Three hits, 23 giveaways. I don't know if I'm back, but if I'm back, I'm changing this culture,” Bowness said after the season finale. “These guys, they don't care. Losing is not important enough to them. It doesn't bother them. How can you go out and play like that?"

It has yet to be decided if Bowness will return next season to the Blue Jackets, who haven’t played a postseason game since 2020.

“Should have done this about a month ago, but this is why we are where we are,” Bowness said. “This is why we're out the playoffs. That kind of effort. You have to hate losing. I don't care if it's a meaningless game. I don't care. Show up and compete.

“I'm just saying, the players were told tonight if I'm back, we're changing this freaking culture. And we are.”

Werenski, a defenseman, led Columbus this season with 81 points (22 goals, 59 assists) in 75 games while averaging 26:37 of ice time. He has played each of his 10 seasons with the Blue Jackets since being the No. 8 pick in the 2015 NHL Draft.

“I don't agree that's how guys in the room feel,” Werenski said. “I think guys do hate to lose. I think we need to learn how to win, and I definitely think he can help us with that. He’s been around for so long and in the (Cup Final), and he went to the playoffs a bunch and his knowledge of how to get to the playoffs and how we have to play this time of year, we do need to learn that. But I don't think it's right to say that we don't hate to lose and we don't care.

“There’s some things I don't agree with, but I know deep down he cares about us and he cares about this team and players in the room.”