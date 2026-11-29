Rick Bowness will be away from the Columbus Blue Jackets “for the next few days” due to a setback in his recovery from a recent ailment, the team announced Sunday.

The 71-year-old will not be behind the bench when the Blue Jackets visit the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday (7 p.m. ET; WWHO, CBJHN, CBJNHL, SN-PIT, TVAS). Assistant Don Granato will lead the coaching staff in his absence.

Bowness missed three games because of a health issue Nov. 12-17. With Granato as coach, Columbus went 0-3-0 and was outscored 12-5.

The Blue Jackets won two straight after Bowness returned, but they have gone 0-2-1 since. They are 9-14-1 and last in the Eastern Conference.

“We all know how much he cares and how much he wants to be here,” Columbus forward Charlie Coyle said on Nov. 19. “Literally, it almost kills him not to be with us with whatever is going on, whatever keeps him away, and you just know that and you feel that. So, I mean, from the coaches on up and all the way down the lineup, we want everyone here every day.

“But it’s a grind of a sport and things happen to players, things happen to coaches. It’s how we bounce back and come together through that, so we have to do that more.”

Bowness was hired by the Blue Jackets last season after Dean Evason was fired Jan. 12. They went 19-4-4 in their first 27 games under him, but they finished 2-8-1 and failed to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

NHL.com staff writer Tracey Myers contributed to this report