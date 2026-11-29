Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Hughes expected to return during Wild road trip
Pastrnak day to day for Bruins; Bertuzzi, Greenway game-time decisions for Blackhawks
© David Berding/Getty Images
Minnesota Wild
Quinn Hughes traveled with the Wild and could return from an undisclosed injury during their three-game road trip that begins at the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday (2 p.m. ET; Wild+, MINNHL, CHSN, NHLN, SN, TVAS). The defenseman has missed Minnesota’s past four games. “He skated this morning,” coach John Hynes said after practice Saturday. “I’m not sure about tomorrow, but the plan is for him to play (on the trip).” Hughes ranks second for the Wild with 34 points (eight goals, 26 assists) in 24 games. He is plus-15 and is second among all NHL skaters in time on ice per game (27:49).
Boston Bruins
David Pastrnak (lower body) is day to day for the Bruins and will not play against the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday (5 p.m. ET; NESN, SN, TVAS). The forward was injured in the first period of a 3-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday. Pastrnak skated off the ice following a defensive zone face-off and did not practice Saturday. He leads Boston with 32 points (11 goals, 21 assists) in 24 games this season. ... Coach Marco Sturm said there's a "good chance" James Hagens returns Sunday; the forward has missed the past eight games. Hagens has 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 17 games.
Chicago Blackhawks
Forwards Tyler Bertuzzi (illness) and Jordan Greenway (upper body) will be game-time decisions for the Blackhawks against the Wild on Sunday (2 p.m. ET; Wild+, MINNHL, CHSN, NHLN, SN, TVAS). Each skated at practice Saturday. … Patrick Kane (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Friday, retroactive to Nov. 25. The forward left a after blocking a shot in a 3-1 win against the Seattle Kraken that night in the third period and missed a 2-1 win against the New York Rangers on Friday. "With the IR, that means automatic seven days, so he'll be out through Sunday (against the Minnesota Wild) and Monday's game (at the Winnipeg Jets)," coach Jeff Blashill said. "He’d be available, if healthy, for the game in Nashville (next Thursday). I would say that's best-case scenario." Kane has 18 points (two goals, 16 assists) in 22 games this season and has nine points (one goal, eight assists) in a six-game point streak. He missed three games with an upper-body injury a few weeks ago before returning on Nov. 12.
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Vancouver Canucks
Elias Pettersson (upper body) was placed on injured reserve by the Canucks on Saturday, retroactive to Nov. 19. The center will miss his fifth straight game Sunday against the Bruins (5 p.m. ET; NESN, SN, TVAS); he has 23 points (six goals, 17 assists) in 24 games. Chase Wouters was recalled from Abbotsford of the AHL. The 26-year-old forward has yet to make his NHL debut. … Filip Chytil left a 5-2 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday in the second period because of an upper-body injury. The forward collided with forward Tyson Foerster during his first shift of the period.
San Jose Sharks
Defenseman Jacob Trouba (lower body) and forward Kiefer Sherwood (upper body) are with the Sharks on their five-game road trip that began with a 6-3 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, and "it's possible" they could play on the trip, coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "Both Sherwood and Troubs skated today, so that was good," Warskofsky said before the game. Trouba missed his fourth straight game; Sherwood was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 23 and has missed the past six. … Forward Igor Chernyshov (upper body) is not on the trip. He has been out since leaving in the first period of a 6-2 win against the Ottawa Senators on Oct. 22 after blocking a slap shot off his left arm from Senators defenseman Nikolas Mantinpaolo.
Vegas Golden Knights
Mark Stone (undisclosed) was still being evaluated and did not play for the Golden Knights in their 6-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. The forward and Vegas captain left a 4-1 loss to the San Jose Sharks on Friday briefly in the second period. Stone played only three shifts in the third, sitting out the final 12:18. He has 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists) in 27 games. The Golden Knights visit the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Chris Tanev (lower body) was placed on injured reserve by the Maple Leafs prior to a 3-2 overtime loss at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. The defenseman was injured in a 3-1 win against the Bruins on Friday at the three-minute mark of the second period and did not return. Tanev, who has a goal and an assist in 16 games this season, has missed 11 games this season due to injury. ... Defenseman Nick Blankenburg (upper body) was activated from injured reserve but was not in the lineup Saturday. He has not played since Oct. 22. ... Forward Jack Roslovic (upper body) returned against Pittsburgh after missing Toronto's previous two games. The Maple Leafs host the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET; SN+, NBCSP).
Pittsburgh Penguins
Rickard Rakell (lower body) is day to day for the Penguins and missed their 3-2 overtime win against the Maple Leafs on Saturday. The forward, who was replaced by Justin Brazeau, played 17:28 in a 6-3 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Friday. Rakell has 15 points (nine goals, six assists) in 25 games. Pittsburgh hosts the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday (7 p.m. ET; WWHO, CBJHN, CBJNHL, SN-PIT, TVAS).
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Colorado Avalanche
Martin Necas (upper body) missed his second straight game for the Avalanche on Saturday, a 6-3 win against the Sharks, and there is no timeline for his return. Necas has 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists) in 24 games this season. "He's been dealing with it for a while and playing through it," coach Jared Bednar said. "And it's not really getting any better; in fact, it's kind of getting a little worse. I don't think he's making the injury worse. It's just a painful injury that he's dealing with, so I would consider him day to day.” ... Bednar said goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood is dealing with a lower-body injury, so Scott Wedgewood started against San Jose. Colorado begins a five-game road trip Tuesday at Boston. “We're trying to give him as much time off we can before we head on the road. … We're going to try to keep him off the ice as much as possible. We have a scheduled day off (Sunday), an early flight to Boston on Monday, so this will give them three days without having to put the gear on.”
Seattle Kraken
Philipp Grubauer (upper body) was placed on injured reserve by the Kraken prior to a 3-2 overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. The goalie left after the second period of a 4-2 win against the Oilers on Friday. "It had something to do with the collision," coach Lane Lambert said of a run-in in the crease with Edmonton forward Colton Dach. "I didn't think there was an effort to stop at all and that's disappointing from my standpoint." Grubauer is 6-5-1 with a 3.02 goals-against average and .894 save percentage in 15 games (12 starts) this season. Goalie Nikke Kokko was recalled from Coachella Valley of the AHL under emergency conditions Saturday. Seattle hosts the Dallas Stars on Tuesday.
Florida Panthers
Garnet Hathaway is out 1-3 weeks, Panthers coach Paul Maurice said before their 2-1 loss to the Lightning on Saturday. The forward was injured during a 3-2 win at the Washington Capitals on Friday. Hathaway left early in the third period after a leg-on-leg collision with Capitals forward Dylan Strome. He has one assist in 26 games this season and is fourth in the NHL with 117 hits. Forward Bokondji Imama replaced Hathaway against Tampa Bay. Florida visits the New York Islanders on Tuesday.