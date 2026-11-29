Colorado Avalanche

Martin Necas (upper body) missed his second straight game for the Avalanche on Saturday, a 6-3 win against the Sharks, and there is no timeline for his return. Necas has 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists) in 24 games this season. "He's been dealing with it for a while and playing through it," coach Jared Bednar said. "And it's not really getting any better; in fact, it's kind of getting a little worse. I don't think he's making the injury worse. It's just a painful injury that he's dealing with, so I would consider him day to day.” ... Bednar said goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood is dealing with a lower-body injury, so Scott Wedgewood started against San Jose. Colorado begins a five-game road trip Tuesday at Boston. “We're trying to give him as much time off we can before we head on the road. … We're going to try to keep him off the ice as much as possible. We have a scheduled day off (Sunday), an early flight to Boston on Monday, so this will give them three days without having to put the gear on.”