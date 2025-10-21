Houle brought Canadiens ‘family together’ as Alumni Association president 

MONTREAL -- Rejean Houle won the Stanley Cup five times with the Montreal Canadiens during the 1970s, a gritty forward on champions that dominated the decade.

But you’d not be wrong to suggest that Houle’s most important work with the organization has come as president of the Canadiens Alumni Association, a combined 36 years spanning two tours of duty.

This month, at age 75, Houle has quietly stepped down as head of the group, succeeded by 1993 Stanley Cup-winning defenseman Patrice Brisebois. He remains on the association’s board and that of the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation, and will remain active as one of the team’s six ambassadors with Brisebois, Yvan Cournoyer, Guy Carbonneau, Vincent Damphousse and Chris Nilan.

“I feel happy to have been able to help bring people in the Canadiens family together,” Houle said during a conversation in the team’s Bell Centre Salon des anciens, its alumni lounge.