Canadiens remember Dryden with special pregame ceremony 

The Montreal Canadiens paid tribute to Ken Dryden in a touching way on Tuesday.

Before their home opener against the Seattle Kraken, the Canadiens held a special ceremony honoring the life of the late Hall of Fame goalie.

On Sept. 5, Dryden died at the age of 78 after a battle with cancer.

A tribute video of Dryden’s highlights with the Canadiens over a voiceover of the goalie speaking played on the Bell Centre video board.

After the video, Dryden’s goalie mask was left out on top of an empty net on the ice and his retired jersey number was spotlighted in the rafters.

Dryden’s former Canadien teammates stood behind the bench and saluted their former teammate.

Canadiens fans gave a loud standing ovation and chanted “Olé, Olé, Olé” in the stands.

During player arrivals, Canadiens forward Patrik Laine put a two of hearts and nine of hearts in his hat in honor of Dryden’s jersey No. 29.