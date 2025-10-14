Canadiens remember Dryden with special pregame ceremony 

Hall of Fame goalie lost battle to cancer in September

SEA@MTL: Dryden remembered by Canadiens prior to puck drop

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

The Montreal Canadiens paid tribute to Ken Dryden in a touching way on Tuesday.

Before their home opener against the Seattle Kraken, the Canadiens held a special ceremony honoring the life of the late Hall of Fame goalie.

On Sept. 5, Dryden died at the age of 78 after a battle with cancer.

A tribute video of Dryden’s highlights with the Canadiens over a voiceover of the goalie speaking played on the Bell Centre video board.

After the video, Dryden’s goalie mask was left out on top of an empty net on the ice and his retired jersey number was spotlighted in the rafters.

Dryden’s former Canadien teammates stood behind the bench and saluted their former teammate.

Canadiens fans gave a loud standing ovation and chanted “Olé, Olé, Olé” in the stands.

During player arrivals, Canadiens forward Patrik Laine put a two of hearts and nine of hearts in his hat in honor of Dryden’s jersey No. 29.

Dryden played for the Canadiens from 1970-79, helping the franchise to six Stanley Cup championships. He won five Vezina Trophies, as the NHL’s top goalie, in 1973 and 1976-1979.

In 1971, Dryden was voted the Conn Smythe Trophy winner as the playoffs MVP and won the Calder Memorial Trophy as the League’s top rookie during the 1971-72 season.

The Canadiens legend was inducted to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1983.

