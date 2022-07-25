Pysyk out for start of season with Red Wings after surgery

Mark Pysyk will be out for the start of this season for the Detroit Red Wings after he had surgery to repair a torn Achilles tendon.

The 30-year-old defenseman is expected to need 4-6 months to recover. He signed a one-year, $850,000 contract with Detroit on July 14.

Pysyk had 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in 68 games for the Buffalo Sabres last season. Selected by Buffalo in the first round (No. 23) of the 2010 NHL Draft, he has 104 points (28 goals, 76 assists) in 521 regular-season games for the Sabres, Florida Panthers and Dallas Stars.

The Red Wings signed unrestricted free agent defensemanRobert Hagg to a one-year, $800,000 contract on Monday. He had nine points (one goal, eight assists) in 64 games for the Panthers and Sabres last season, including one assist in 16 games after he was acquired in a trade with the Sabres on March 20.