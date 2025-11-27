Rangers defenseman Fox spearheading father-in-law’s fight with ALS 

This Thanksgiving, and every day, Fox is thinking about and fighting for Tim Green, his father-in-law and a former NFL linebacker, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2016 when Fox and Tate were getting to know each other.

"Being around their family, how they've come together and persevere through it, it's pretty inspiring and it definitely gives you a lot to be thankful for," Fox said.

That includes Tackle ALS, a fundraising initiative that Tim Green, who played eight seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, started jointly with the Sean M. Healey & AMG Center for ALS at Massachusetts General Hospital in 2018.

Tackle ALS raises money that goes directly to establishing ALS treatment and therapies to fight the disease that recently claimed the lives of former NHL player Mark Kirton, Hall of Fame defenseman Borje Salming, Calgary Flames assistant general manager Chris Snow, former Ottawa Senators assistant Bob Jones and thousands of others on an annual basis.

Every cent donated to Tackle ALS goes directly to Mass General to fund ALS research.

Before this season, Fox announced that he would be personally donating $1,023 for every goal he scores and $523 for every assist to Tackle ALS.

So far, he has donated $12,483 with his three goals and 19 assists heading into the 2025 NHL Thanksgiving Showdown between the Rangers and Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Friday (1 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT, SN).

To date, Team Adam Fox has raised more than $101,000, according to TackleALS.com. More than $10.3 million has been raised since fundraising began in 2018.

Donations can be made by anyone who goes to TackleALS.com.

"They've done so much," Fox said of the Green family. "They started Tackle ALS to raise money for trials, new technology for people with it. Being around them now for a long time you see the impact of it. I think everyone has something that is close to their heart. For some people it's cancer, or a different illness, different cause, and this one has just been close to my heart for a while. I am in a fortunate position to have a little influence, a little impact to raise awareness and raise some money to go toward it. I just thought it was something I really wanted to do."