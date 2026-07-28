Quinn Hughes, Wild to discuss contract this week: report

Hughes was selected by Vancouver with the No. 7 pick in the 2018 NHL Draft and played eight seasons there. He was traded when it became evident he would not be signing another contract with the Canucks after his existing deal expired.

Minnesota acquired Hughes hoping it could convince him to stay beyond the 2026-27 season.

"I really like it here; I think that I would definitely be open to re-signing," Hughes said May 15, two days after the Wild were eliminated by the Avalanche. "We'll see what Billy wants to do. I think there is definitely a couple (of factors).

"I can say that I really like it here. I love the team, I love the city and the fans and just being in that locker room with a special group and I would be really open to signing here with the guys that we have in the room and just the people we have in the room."

Last month, Wild owner Craig Leipold told Minnesota Public Radio they would sign Hughes to a long-term contract.

"First of all, Quinn Hughes is an extraordinary player and an extraordinary person," Leipold said. "We had to give up a lot to get him in this past year. We are going to re-sign him. The question will be for how long. We would like to go as long as we could. He will probably want it to be a little shorter -- shorter being maybe three years. We hopefully will end up at five, I don't know, and the reason I can openly talk about this is that I'm not doing the negotiating."

With brothers Jack Hughes and Luke Hughes playing for the New Jersey Devils, it's believed that would be a preferable landing spot once Quinn can become an unrestricted free agent. New Jersey (42-37-3) finished seventh in the Metropolitan Division and did not qualify for the playoffs.

Jack Hughes can become an unrestricted free agent after the 2029-30 season.

"Not all that is up to me; we have to talk to Bill and see where his head is at and what's he wants to do," Hughes said. "Obviously, going into the year signed would be better, but I would say I'm a pretty tough and mentally focused guy, so if we didn't have something done at the beginning of the year, I would be ready to go no matter what and focused on the task at hand. But I would say having something done is better."