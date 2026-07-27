McDavid, Draisaitl believe Babcock is ‘perfect fit’ as Oilers coach
Star forwards pumped to play for Stanley Cup winner with window still open
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Such is the confidence the Oilers captain and teammate Leon Draisaitl have that any lingering questions there may be about Babcock’s at-times controversial past have been answered. Instead, they point to their new coach’s on-ice track record, a resume that includes a Stanley Cup championship in 2008 with the Detroit Red Wings and victories with Canada at the 1997 IIHF World Junior Championship, the 2004 World Championship, the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics and the 2016 World Cup of Hockey. He is 12th in NHL history with 700 wins and 17th with 1,301 games in 17 seasons with the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim, Red Wings and the Toronto Maple Leafs.
“I think that what obviously we see is a great opportunity to be coached by someone who's coached in every single big game there is to coach in, who's been successful, won Cups, gold medals -- you name it, he's done it,” McDavid said on Monday. “It's a great opportunity for us players to be coached by somebody like him and learn off him with where our group's at and what we're looking for.
“He's the perfect fit. You know, he's not going to need to come in and find who he is as a coach or find himself in those situations. He knows what he's about as a coach, and it's our job as players to be ready to go.”
Babcock was hired June 23 after the NHL cleared him to return to coaching in lieu of an investigation into his brief tenure as coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets three years ago.
The 63-year-old had been hired by Columbus on July 1, 2023, but resigned prior to the start of the season five days after the “Spittin' Chiclets” podcast reported he asked players to share personal photos on their private mobile devices. The NHL Players’ Association looked into the situation before Babcock subsequently announced he was walking away without ever having coached a game with the Blue Jackets.
© Mike Zeisberger
McDavid, Draisaitl and teammate Zach Hyman met with Babcock before he was hired by Edmonton to iron out any concerns they might have with the coach, who has not been behind an NHL bench since being fired by Toronto after going 9-10-4 in the first 23 games of the 2019-20 season.
“(That was) very important,” Draisaitl said. “As we all know, there's history there, and I think we got that all off the table. We had an honest conversation about it and he was very honest about it.
“I think for us, it's time to move on and look forward to the start of the year. We’re extremely excited.”
Why?
“I think it's just the time that we're all in in our career, I guess the age that we're at, and I think he's the right guy to get us to where we want to get to,” the 30-year-old center said. “Obviously, it's a different look, a change in personality, but very excited to learn from him, very excited to work with him, and yeah, like I said, very excited to get going.”
To Draisaitl’s point, the Oilers’ window to win remains open.
They reached the Stanley Cup Final in 2024 and 2025, only to lose to the Florida Panthers each time. Edmonton (41-30-11) finished second in the Pacific Division last season before losing to the Anaheim Ducks in six games in the Western Conference First Round, which led to the firing of Kris Knoblauch as coach on May 14.
The clock is also potentially ticking on McDavid’s time in Edmonton. The 29-year-old center is entering the first season of a two-year, $25 million contract ($12.5 million average annual value) and can become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, 2028. McDavid led the NHL last season with 138 points (48 goals, 90 assists) in 82 games and is second in Oilers history with 1,220 points (409 goals, 811 assists) in 794 games, trailing only Wayne Gretzky (1,669 points; 583 goals, 1,086 assists).
Aside from Babcock’s hiring, Edmonton has adjusted its roster this offseason, highlighted by the addition of goalie Frederik Andersen, who helped the Carolina Hurricanes win the Cup last season, and the trading of veteran defenseman Darnell Nurse to the San Jose Sharks for defenseman Shakir Mukhamadullin. The Oilers also signed defenseman defenseman Ryan Shea (five years, $4 million AAV).
“It’s very exciting, first and foremost, with the new guys coming in,” McDavid said. “Obviously, it’s disappointing, too, to lose someone like Darnell and the rest of the guys, but it's part of the business.
“Unfortunately, it’s hard to really put into words what (Nurse) has meant to not only me, but the whole group and everybody in Edmonton. So, (I’m) extremely disappointed to see that happen, but at the same time really excited about some new additions.”
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So is Draisaitl.
“Sometimes a fresh start can be great for groups and great for a team -- a different look,” he said.
McDavid and Draisaitl were attending the seventh annual Zach Hyman Charitable Golf Tournament at Oakdale Golf and Country Club. More than $500,000 has been raised thus far, with proceeds going to Stollery Children's Hospital in Edmonton, UJA Federations of Greater Toronto and Alberta, SickKids Hospital, the Brantford Bulldogs (Ontario Hockey League) Foundation, and the Edmonton Oilers Foundation. The event has raised over $3 million since its inception.
Hyman chuckled about the familiar faces who will be joining him in Edmonton this season. The 34-year-old forward played for Babcock and was teammates with Andersen in Toronto from 2016-21. Andersen started 16 playoff games for the Hurricanes last season and was 13-2 with a 1.89 goals-against average, .910 save percentage and three shutouts.
“I talked to Freddie,” Hyman said. “He just got married, so big congrats to Freddie. And he just won, obviously. So, two rings for him in one summer, which is pretty good.
“But Freddie … he's an unbelievable person, unbelievable teammate, unbelievable goalie who's now won, right? And that's his pedigree. So, we're lucky to have him.”
As for Babcock, Hyman reiterated his support for the coach, an opinion he first shared with media in Edmonton on June 25.
“Obviously, when you're the guy who's played for a coach that's coming in, everybody wants your opinion or your take on it,” Hyman said Monday. “And I obviously had a very good experience with Mike in Toronto. I thought that he did a great job with a lot of the young players that were there. A few of the young guys that were there, all of us have had pretty long careers and are still playing, and he set the foundation for us. So, I think he's a phenomenal coach.
“I think extremely highly of him, and I'm happy he went through the process with the NHL and the NHLPA, and all those questions were answered. And I think from a player standpoint, we're excited for what he brings.”