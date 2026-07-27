WINDSOR, Ontario -- Keith Tkachuk has had quite an offseason. He made the Hockey Hall of Fame, and his sons united on the same NHL team when Brady joined Matthew on the Florida Panthers.
Keith Tkachuk keeps focus for Blues at Summer Showcase after eventful offseason
Back to work on heels of promotion, Hall of Fame election, sons reuniting on Panthers
© Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
The 54-year-old also received a promotion, rising to adviser to the president of hockey operations of the St. Louis Blues, while continuing to help USA Hockey select the roster for the IIHF World Junior Championship.
And so, instead of celebrating in the sunshine somewhere, he sat in the stands at WFCU Center on Monday scouting the World Junior Summer Showcase, a tournament featuring prospects from Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States.
“There’s something about being on a team that’ll never change,” Tkachuk said. “I got a few years off after retiring. The easiest thing to do is sit in Florida or St. Louis and hang out and play golf, but I love being around the guys. I want to help our organization.”
Tkachuk was one of hockey’s premier power forwards from 1991-2010 when he played for the Blues, Winnipeg Jets, Phoenix Coyotes and Atlanta Thrashers.
He scored 538 goals in the NHL, second behind Mike Modano (561) among players born in the United States, and helped the U.S. win the 1996 World Cup of Hockey. That was the last best-on-best tournament the U.S. won until Brady and Matthew helped their country win Olympic gold in February.
When he received the call from the Hall of Fame on June 22, he was shocked.
He still is.
“Obviously, it was one of the biggest highlights of my life,” he said. “It was awesome. I was really pumped to tell the family but also tell my mom. Just to see her reaction made it all worthwhile. It really was. It was so cool. I’m proud. It’s the people around who got you there that you’re happy for.”
Tkachuk said the hardest part is thanking everyone. He received about 800 text messages after the news broke, and he must prepare a speech for the induction ceremony in Toronto on Nov. 9.
As for the party, his wife, Chantal, will be in charge of that.
“The Tkachuks know how to throw a party,” he said. “That’s for sure.”
He smiled.
“It really hasn’t sunk in,” he said. “It really hasn’t. Once hockey season starts, once we get back into training camp and it gets closer, before you know it it’ll be right here.”
The Blues announced a series of promotions and new hires July 1, a day after Doug Armstrong rose to president of hockey operations and Alexander Steen took over as general manager. Tkachuk had been an amateur scout from 2014-18 and director of recruitment since 2019.
“I really like what I do with the amateur side,” he said. “I don’t think it’s going to change much. I love the St. Louis Blues. I want to see us compete for a Stanley Cup. We have a good management team. … Doug obviously has all the experience in the world. Any time you can get close to him and learn from him, I think it’ll help not only me, but it’ll help our organization.”
Tkachuk also has spent the past few years helping John Vanbiesbrouck, USA Hockey assistant executive director of hockey operations, and will do so again ahead of the 2027 world junior tournament.
“It’s been fun, just helping out,” he said. “There’s a few of us that help out ‘Beezer’ over the course of the selection process, and so I’ll get in, watch some college games and try to help out and see what we have going into Edmonton and Red Deer.”
Tkachuk received a Father’s Day present June 21 when the Ottawa Senators traded Brady to the Panthers.
Brady and Matthew were a force together when they played on the same line for the U.S. at the 4 Nations Face-Off in 2025 and the Olympics in February. Now they are expected to be a force for Florida, which won the Stanley Cup in 2024 and 2025.
Matthew, 28, lives in St. Louis in the offseason, although he’s currently training in Denver for a few weeks. Brady, 26, lives in New Jersey. Sometime in late August, they will come together in Fort Lauderdale to prepare for the new season.
Dad plans to attend the boys’ first home game, against the Minnesota Wild on Oct. 10.
“They’re both pumped,” Tkachuk said. “They’re finally playing together (in the NHL), so I’m looking forward to that. They’re best friends. They’re only 20 months apart. Their kids will grow up together. I think that’s important. And Florida, they’re going to be a good team, so we’ll see what happens.”
He smiled again.
“But I hope it’s not like when they were, like, 6 years old and 8 years old, fighting all the time with each other,” he said. “It’ll be an experience for both boys, but they’re pumped to be able to do this together.”
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