Sharks 'going to take another step' this season, Misa says

19-year-old center excited to see what Celebrini can do for encore with help from offseason additions

Misa_Dickinson_celebrate

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By Mike Zeisberger
NHL.com Staff Writer

TORONTO -- Michael Misa feels the sky's the limit for teammate Macklin Celebrini and the San Jose Sharks, especially with the additions they've made this offseason.

"I think we're building something pretty special," the 19-year-old center said. "I think you saw it a bit last year. We were right there for the playoffs.

"I think we're going to take another step this year."

The Sharks (39-35-8) were in the hunt for a Stanley Cup Playoff berth last season but finished fifth in the Pacific Division after going 9-10-4 in their last 23 games. Celebrini, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, broke Joe Thornton's single-season franchise record and was fourth in the League with 115 points (45 goals, 70 assists) in 82 games.

Misa, the No. 2 selection in the 2025 NHL Draft, played 45 games in his rookie season and had 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists). He is hopeful San Jose can end a seven-year postseason drought after general manager Mike Grier shored up its blue line by acquiring defenseman Darnell Nurse from the Edmonton Oilers and signing defenseman Jacob Trouba (four years, $8.25 million average annual value) as an unrestricted free agent. The Sharks also selected forward Ivar Stenberg with the No. 2 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and signed forward Mason Marchment (five years, $6.75 million AAV) and goalie Eric Comrie (two years, $1.15 million AAV) as free agents.

San Jose will play its 2026-27 season opener at home against the Florida Panthers on Oct. 1.

"I'm excited to get back," Misa said. "With all the new guys we've got coming in, just looking forward to (getting) started. Mike and his staff have done a great job of building something."

The rebuild started with forward Will Smith, the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft who set career highs in goals (24), assists (35) and points (59) last season, his second in the League. Celebrini, 20, is a young star with 178 points (70 goals, 108 assists) in his first 152 games and represented Team Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics, where he had 10 points (five goals, five assists) in six games to help his country bring home the silver medal.

ANA@SJS: Celebrini wrists puck by Dostal, tying the game at 3 in the 3rd

Defenseman Sam Dickinson, the No. 11 pick at the 2024 draft, arrived on the scene last season and averaged 16:45 of ice time in 72 games as a 19-year-old.

More help is on the way after the Sharks had three first-round picks in the 2026 draft -- Stenberg, defenseman Keaton Verhoeff (No. 9) and defenseman Ryan Lin (No. 21). Stenberg, who played for Frolunda of the Swedish Hockey League last season, could make the immediate jump. The 18-year-old had 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists) in 43 games, the most by an SHL player 18 or younger since Daniel Sedin (42) and Henrik Sedin (34) in 1998-99.

"We're young and we're hungry," Misa said.

To augment all that youth, Grier and his staff made a concerted effort to add experience to the lineup. Trouba, 32, is a former New York Rangers captain who helped the Anaheim Ducks end a seven-year playoff drought last season and led them with 149 blocked shots. Nurse, 31, played a major role in the Oilers' back-to-back trips to the Stanley Cup Final in 2024 and 2025.

Marchment, 31, has scored at least 19 goals in each of the past three seasons, including 22 in back-to-back seasons for the Dallas Stars (2023-24, 2024-25). He is the son of the late Bryan Marchment, who was a fan favorite as a Sharks defenseman from 1998-2003.

WPG@SJS: Misa rips in a wrister for overtime-winning goal

"I think we're a better team than we were last year. If that gets us in the playoffs, great," Grier said. "You never know how the season is going to go, but it is a step in the right direction where we were able to address some of the things we wanted to address."

It's easy to see why Misa is excited, especially after he recently worked out and skated with Celebrini and forward Gavin McKenna, the No. 1 pick by the Toronto Maple Leafs at the 2026 draft.

But what can Celebrini do for an encore?

"Obviously going to expect the same thing from him," Misa said. "I think you know he's obviously a top player in the League already, and he's kind of leading our team.

"I was training with him for the last week or so in Vancouver, and it was good to spend some time with him. Hopefully (I'll) see him soon again. … He's a leader. I think everyone on our team kind of looks up to him in a way. It's been pretty incredible to watch what he's been doing."

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