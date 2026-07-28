Sharks 'going to take another step' this season, Misa says

The Sharks (39-35-8) were in the hunt for a Stanley Cup Playoff berth last season but finished fifth in the Pacific Division after going 9-10-4 in their last 23 games. Celebrini, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, broke Joe Thornton's single-season franchise record and was fourth in the League with 115 points (45 goals, 70 assists) in 82 games.

Misa, the No. 2 selection in the 2025 NHL Draft, played 45 games in his rookie season and had 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists). He is hopeful San Jose can end a seven-year postseason drought after general manager Mike Grier shored up its blue line by acquiring defenseman Darnell Nurse from the Edmonton Oilers and signing defenseman Jacob Trouba (four years, $8.25 million average annual value) as an unrestricted free agent. The Sharks also selected forward Ivar Stenberg with the No. 2 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and signed forward Mason Marchment (five years, $6.75 million AAV) and goalie Eric Comrie (two years, $1.15 million AAV) as free agents.

San Jose will play its 2026-27 season opener at home against the Florida Panthers on Oct. 1.

"I'm excited to get back," Misa said. "With all the new guys we've got coming in, just looking forward to (getting) started. Mike and his staff have done a great job of building something."

The rebuild started with forward Will Smith, the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft who set career highs in goals (24), assists (35) and points (59) last season, his second in the League. Celebrini, 20, is a young star with 178 points (70 goals, 108 assists) in his first 152 games and represented Team Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics, where he had 10 points (five goals, five assists) in six games to help his country bring home the silver medal.