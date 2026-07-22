BRAMPTON, Ontario -- In just one season, Matthew Schaefer has become the face of the New York Islanders.
Schaefer 'in no rush' to become next Islanders captain
Defenseman entering second NHL season not concerned with replacing Lee in leadership role
© Dennis DaSilva/NHLI via Getty Images
Becoming their captain may be next, especially with former captain Anders Lee leaving in free agency this offseason.
But Schaefer, who will turn 19 on Sept. 5, said wearing the "C" is not his focus right now.
"It would be such an honor (to be captain)," Schaefer told NHL.com at the 12th annual Smilezone Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at Lionhead Golf Club on Monday. "There have been so many great (Islanders captains), but at the end of the day we have so many leaders like Bo Horvat, Brayden Schenn who have all been captains and are all our leaders too. I'm still young so I'm in no rush."
Horvat was in his fourth season as captain of the Vancouver Canucks when he was traded to the Islanders on Jan. 30, 2023. Schenn was in his third season as captain of the St. Louis Blues when he was dealt to the Islanders on March 6.
"I want to learn from those guys and become the best version of myself I can be," Schaefer said. "I'm excited for the year and I want to focus on our team. It doesn't really matter about (the captaincy) because we have so many leaders in the room. Once you start the season, everyone is going to step up and everyone has a voice."
Selected by the Islanders with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, Schaefer, has positioned himself as a legitimate candidate to fill the role held by Lee for eight seasons before signing a three-year contract with the Utah Mammoth on July 1.
Schaefer scored 23 goals last season, which tied Hockey Hall of Famer Brian Leetch (1988-89) for most goals by a rookie defenseman. He also finished tied with Anaheim Ducks forward Beckett Sennecke for the most goals among rookies, and was third with 59 points. He averaged 24:41 of ice time, playing in all 82 games for the Islanders, and was the unanimous winner of the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year, receiving all 198 first-place votes.
He also showed off his broadcasting chops, working as an analyst and interviewer for NHL Network and Sportsnet during the 2026 NHL Draft.
Bryan Trottier, a four-time Stanley Cup winner with the Islanders and an assistant captain with them from 1986-90, believes Schaefer can handle the captaincy right now.
"He's a young leader," Trottier told NHL.com. "I'm sure he would embrace the opportunity to wear a letter. I don't think that would affect his game much as far as how he plays. I think he has that team attitude that you need to have whether he wears a letter or not.
"A captain's role (is not) to give direction. He plays his game and leads by example. He's got a voice but that's why you have coaches. He's just a terrific kid."
Whether he is entrusted with the captaincy or even made an assistant captain, like he was with Erie of the Ontario Hockey League in 2024-25, Schaefer does not think it would lead him to change his game.
"It's just being yourself, you don't want to change anything about yourself," he said. "If you get a letter, if you get the captaincy, it doesn't matter, you just need to be yourself. The reason you get picked is because of who you are and what you are about so don't change anything, just keep being you. Just be good with the guys. At the end of the day, having a close team makes it a lot easier and makes it more fun being around the guys."
Though he admitted feeling much more confident heading into his second NHL season, Schaefer credited everyone with the Islanders for allowing him to make a successful transition to the NHL during his rookie season.
"Yeah, 100 percent. Being with such a great group of guys, anyone can talk or say stuff out loud," Schaefer said. "I like talking, obviously, and coming in the guys said it's good for you to talk and I started speaking up from the second I got there because I was made to feel so comfortable and wanted to help the team in any way possible. But we have so many leaders so it's so easy."
Schaefer, who has two seasons remaining on his three-year entry-level contract, is not eligible to sign a new contract until July 1, 2027. And despite Ducks forward Leo Carlsson (five years, $18 million average annual value) and Chicago Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard (five years $15 million AAV) signing big contracts during the offseason after their entry-level deals expired, Schaefer said a big payday is not on his mind.
"I'll let my agent think about that," he said. "I don't need to think about that, I'm still a kid, I'm still a year away from any of that. I love Long Island, we have something so special going on there. I don't care about the money. I just want to play the game of hockey and that's what I love.
"If you're just playing hockey and having fun, that's all that matters honestly, and being with the right people, the right coaches, the right management. At the end of the day it's family and we want to create something super special on Long Island and we want to win the Stanley Cup. You just want to win a Cup and go as far as you can with the team."
Trottier has spoken with Schaefer on several occasions since he was drafted and said it is his attitude off the ice as much as it is his play on the ice that has allowed him to be embraced by the Islanders fanbase so quickly.
"Each time he impresses me just a little bit more," Trottier said. "He wants to be an Islander, he wants to be a part of their success and their history and that's going to speak volumes because Long Island is going to (keep) falling in love with him.
"He's certainly got a demeanor and that smile that everyone loves to see so I think any market would love to have a guy like Schaefer. But Long Island in general, if you bring that embracing feeling, they'll wrap their arms around you and he wrapped his arms around the Island. It's kind of a love affair."
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