Schaefer 'in no rush' to become next Islanders captain

Becoming their captain may be next, especially with former captain Anders Lee leaving in free agency this offseason.

But Schaefer, who will turn 19 on Sept. 5, said wearing the "C" is not his focus right now.

"It would be such an honor (to be captain)," Schaefer told NHL.com at the 12th annual Smilezone Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at Lionhead Golf Club on Monday. "There have been so many great (Islanders captains), but at the end of the day we have so many leaders like Bo Horvat, Brayden Schenn who have all been captains and are all our leaders too. I'm still young so I'm in no rush."

Horvat was in his fourth season as captain of the Vancouver Canucks when he was traded to the Islanders on Jan. 30, 2023. Schenn was in his third season as captain of the St. Louis Blues when he was dealt to the Islanders on March 6.

"I want to learn from those guys and become the best version of myself I can be," Schaefer said. "I'm excited for the year and I want to focus on our team. It doesn't really matter about (the captaincy) because we have so many leaders in the room. Once you start the season, everyone is going to step up and everyone has a voice."

Selected by the Islanders with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, Schaefer, has positioned himself as a legitimate candidate to fill the role held by Lee for eight seasons before signing a three-year contract with the Utah Mammoth on July 1.

Schaefer scored 23 goals last season, which tied Hockey Hall of Famer Brian Leetch (1988-89) for most goals by a rookie defenseman. He also finished tied with Anaheim Ducks forward Beckett Sennecke for the most goals among rookies, and was third with 59 points. He averaged 24:41 of ice time, playing in all 82 games for the Islanders, and was the unanimous winner of the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year, receiving all 198 first-place votes.

He also showed off his broadcasting chops, working as an analyst and interviewer for NHL Network and Sportsnet during the 2026 NHL Draft.

Bryan Trottier, a four-time Stanley Cup winner with the Islanders and an assistant captain with them from 1986-90, believes Schaefer can handle the captaincy right now.

"He's a young leader," Trottier told NHL.com. "I'm sure he would embrace the opportunity to wear a letter. I don't think that would affect his game much as far as how he plays. I think he has that team attitude that you need to have whether he wears a letter or not.

"A captain's role (is not) to give direction. He plays his game and leads by example. He's got a voice but that's why you have coaches. He's just a terrific kid."