Color of Hockey: Roque 'at home' inspiring Indigenous girls in Montreal

William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Abby Roque, a forward for Montreal of the Professional Women’s Hockey League and the bond she has formed with the Kahnawà:ke Mohawk community near the city.

Abby Roque was looking to capture a feeling of home after she joined Montreal of the Professional Women’s Hockey League this season.

The Kahnawà:ke Mohawk community was looking for someone who could inspire its youth, especially girls, and show them of the possibilities beyond the reserve.

Roque, who is Ojibwe from Wahnapitae First Nation, has forged a relationship with the Indigenous community on the south shore of the St. Lawrence River across from Montreal that has been mutually rewarding.

"I think it does make you feel a little more at home," Roque said. "When I moved to Montreal, the only people I knew in the whole city were the 26 players on our team and the staff members. So it's nice to kind of go and meet different people and see and experience different things."

The 28-year-old forward from Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, and the PWHL team hosted about 50 youth hockey players and Kahnawà:ke community members for Montreal’s Indigenous Peoples Celebration Unity Game against Boston at Place Bell in Laval, Quebec, on March 15, with an assist from the NHL Player Inclusion Coalition.