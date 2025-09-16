Flyers youth ‘hungry for more’ this season, GM says 

VOORHEES, N.J. -- The Philadelphia Flyers believe they are on the right path to ending their Stanley Cup Playoff drought as soon as this season.

They have failed to qualify for five straight seasons, matching a franchise record (1990-94).

But with training camp opening Thursday, general manager Daniel Briere believes the growth of some younger players, a few offseason additions and a strong base of prospects, has Philadelphia poised to become a consistent playoff contender.

"The goal is to build a team that's going to become a contender for years to come," Briere said Tuesday. "The goal is not just to make the playoffs one year, get knocked out, disappear for two years ... it's about building a team that eventually will have a shot at winning some rounds and winning a Stanley Cup for years to come and be there year after year."

Part of that foundation is the continued development of forwards Matvei Michkov and Tyson Foerster.

Michkov led the Flyers and NHL rookies last season with 26 goals and was second with 63 points in 80 games. The next step for the 20-year-old is finding consistency.

"Obviously we're all excited about what he's shown last year and what he can become, but the biggest thing for him is to keep improving on that (consistency) and to keep showing that game after game," Briere said. "I remember as a player that one of the toughest things is ... instead of having those big waves, is having those little bumps along the way. And that comes with experience. It comes with time. And that's what I want to see from him, is those downs, maybe they're not as dramatic and those bad games are not as bad. After a while it becomes, instead of one bad game, it becomes one bad period, and then eventually it's just one bad shift. That takes time."