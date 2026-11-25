FLYERS (9-11-6) at CAPITALS (10-11-0)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NBCSP+

Flyers projected lineup

Tyson Foerster -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett -- Denver Barkey -- Porter Martone

Cole Knuble -- Noah Cates -- Matvei Michkov

Trevor Zegras -- Sean Couturier -- Noel Acciari

Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale

Nick Seeler -- Oliver Bonk

Joseph Woll

Dan Vladar

Scratched: David Jiricek, Simon Benoit, Michael Bunting

Injured: Nikita Grebenkin (back)

Capitals projected lineup

Aliaksei Protas -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson

Ryan Leonard -- Ilya Protas -- Alex Tuch

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Anthony Beauvillier

Boone Jenner -- Justin Sourdif -- Ivan Miroshnichenko

Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy

Martin Fehervary -- Timothy Liljegren

Cole Hutson -- Jack St. Ivany

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Ethen Frank, Justin Holl

Injured: Rasmus Sandin (knee), Jordan Kyrou (upper body), Vincent Desharnais (appendectomy)

Status report

Desharnais remains day to day; the defenseman will miss his 13th straight game. ... Beauvillier skated Wednesday and is expected to play; he missed practice Tuesday as he and his wife welcomed a baby boy.