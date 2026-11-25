FLYERS (9-11-6) at CAPITALS (10-11-0)
7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NBCSP+
Flyers projected lineup
Tyson Foerster -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett -- Denver Barkey -- Porter Martone
Cole Knuble -- Noah Cates -- Matvei Michkov
Trevor Zegras -- Sean Couturier -- Noel Acciari
Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler -- Oliver Bonk
Joseph Woll
Dan Vladar
Scratched: David Jiricek, Simon Benoit, Michael Bunting
Injured: Nikita Grebenkin (back)
Capitals projected lineup
Aliaksei Protas -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson
Ryan Leonard -- Ilya Protas -- Alex Tuch
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Anthony Beauvillier
Boone Jenner -- Justin Sourdif -- Ivan Miroshnichenko
Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy
Martin Fehervary -- Timothy Liljegren
Cole Hutson -- Jack St. Ivany
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Ethen Frank, Justin Holl
Injured: Rasmus Sandin (knee), Jordan Kyrou (upper body), Vincent Desharnais (appendectomy)
Status report
Desharnais remains day to day; the defenseman will miss his 13th straight game. ... Beauvillier skated Wednesday and is expected to play; he missed practice Tuesday as he and his wife welcomed a baby boy.