McCann has 3 points, Kraken hold off Flyers

Scott Laughton had two goals and an assist, and Garnet Hathaway and Ryan Poehling each had two assists for the Flyers (1-2-1), who closed out their season-opening four-game road trip with three straight losses (0-2-1). Ivan Fedotov allowed five goals on 24 shots before being replaced by Samuel Ersson, who made four saves on five shots in the third period.

“It wasn’t the whole second period [that cost us], it was just a few minutes here and there,” Flyers coach John Tortorella said. “I thought the first period was probably one of our better periods of the year. And we lost ourselves for a few minutes, the game got away from us, and we kept on fighting, tried to crawl back in.”

Laughton gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead at 4:21 of the first period, collecting Poehling’s shot that came back off the end boards and stuffing it in at the right post.

Brandon Montour tied it 1-1 at 18:15 with a slap shot from the right point that went between Fedotov’s pads. It was his first goal for the Kraken after signing a seven-year, $50 million contract ($7.14 million average annual value) on July 1.

“I’ve been getting some good looks, finding some good lanes,” Montour said. “So, it was nice to get that one early on.”

Laughton made it 2-1 at 18:58 with a wrist shot over Grubauer’s right shoulder from a sharp angle below the left circle.

“It’s a 60-minute game. It’s always about the next play,” Kraken coach Dan Bylsma said. “Things are going to happen and bumps are going to happen and you’ve just got to keep focused on the next play.”