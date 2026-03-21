Flyers get past Sharks for 7th straight road win

Dvorak breaks tie on power play early in 3rd period; San Jose loses 4th in row

Flyers at Sharks | Recap

By Max Miller
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SAN JOSE -- Christian Dvorak scored the go-ahead goal and had an assist for the Philadelphia Flyers, who won their seventh straight road game by defeating the San Jose Sharks 4-1 at SAP Center on Saturday.

Dvorak gave Philadelphia a 2-1 lead on the power play at 1:47 of the third period. Travis Konecny found Dvorak in the right face-off circle with a pass from the left wing, and his wrist shot beat Alex Nedeljkovic to the blocker side.

Owen Tippett, Travis Sanheim and Noah Cates also scored for the Flyers (34-23-12), who have won three in a row and are 5-0-1 in their past six. Dan Vladar made 24 saves.

Dmitry Orlov scored for the Sharks (32-30-6), who have lost four straight. Nedeljkovic made 24 saves, and Macklin Celebrini had an assist.

Tippett put the Flyers in front 1-0 at 2:26 of the second period. Trevor Zegras' pass deflected off Sharks defenseman Nick Leddy at the left point, and Tippett toe-dragged around the defenseman before putting a wrist shot by Nedeljkovic’s glove.

Orlov tied the game 1-1 with a power-play goal at 13:12. He scored from between the circles with a one-timer off of William Eklund’s pass from the goal line at the left of the net.

After Dvorak made it 2-1, Sanheim picked off a Celebrini cross-ice pass and scored into an empty net to push the lead to 3-1 at 18:48 of the third.

Cates also scored into an empty net at 19:24 for the 4-1 final.

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