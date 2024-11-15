OTTAWA -- Matvei Michkov scored with 55 seconds remaining in overtime, and the Philadelphia Flyers rallied with three straight goals for a 5-4 win against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday.
Michkov scores in OT, Flyers rally past Senators
Forward wins it with 55 seconds left after Brink ties it in 3rd
Michkov scored on a sharp angle shot past Linus Ullmark from the goal line at 4:05 after Philadelphia goalie Ivan Fedotov stretched across to stop a Shane Pinto one-timer with his right pad 1:56 into overtime.
Bobby Brink tied it 4-4 at 12:45 of the third period on Anthony Richard’s rebound that went in off his skate, scoring 2:03 after Richard cut it to 4-3 at 10:42 with a one-timer on the rush.
Travis Sanheim had a goal and two assists, and Travis Konecny, Brink and Richard each had a goal and an assist for the Flyers (7-8-2), who are 3-0-1 in their past four games. Fedotov made 33 saves.
Josh Norris had a goal and an assist, and Brady Tkachuk and Drake Batherson scored for the Senators (8-7-1), who had won two straight. Ullmark made 14 saves
Norris made it 3-2 at 4:27 of the third period with a wrist shot from the left face-off dot.
Adam Gaudette made a move to the inside and put a backhand over Fedotov’s glove in tight on the power play to make it 4-2 at 10:05.
Ottawa outshot Philadelphia 37-19.
Sanheim gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead at 2:31 of the first period with a one-timer from the right point that snuck under Ullmark’s right pad.
Tkachuk tied it 1-1 at 6:02 off a centering pass from Norris, scoring with a wrist shot five-hole on Fedotov.
Batherson put the Senators ahead 2-1 at 8:41 of the second period on the power play after one-timing a cross-ice pass from Tim Stutzle from the left face-off dot.
Konecny tied it 2-2 at 18:48. He took a stretch pass from Noah Cates and beat Ullmark with a snap shot glove side on a breakaway.