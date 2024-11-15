Michkov scores in OT, Flyers rally past Senators

Michkov scored on a sharp angle shot past Linus Ullmark from the goal line at 4:05 after Philadelphia goalie Ivan Fedotov stretched across to stop a Shane Pinto one-timer with his right pad 1:56 into overtime.

Bobby Brink tied it 4-4 at 12:45 of the third period on Anthony Richard’s rebound that went in off his skate, scoring 2:03 after Richard cut it to 4-3 at 10:42 with a one-timer on the rush.

Travis Sanheim had a goal and two assists, and Travis Konecny, Brink and Richard each had a goal and an assist for the Flyers (7-8-2), who are 3-0-1 in their past four games. Fedotov made 33 saves.

Josh Norris had a goal and an assist, and Brady Tkachuk and Drake Batherson scored for the Senators (8-7-1), who had won two straight. Ullmark made 14 saves

Norris made it 3-2 at 4:27 of the third period with a wrist shot from the left face-off dot.

Adam Gaudette made a move to the inside and put a backhand over Fedotov’s glove in tight on the power play to make it 4-2 at 10:05.

Ottawa outshot Philadelphia 37-19.

Sanheim gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead at 2:31 of the first period with a one-timer from the right point that snuck under Ullmark’s right pad.

Tkachuk tied it 1-1 at 6:02 off a centering pass from Norris, scoring with a wrist shot five-hole on Fedotov.

Batherson put the Senators ahead 2-1 at 8:41 of the second period on the power play after one-timing a cross-ice pass from Tim Stutzle from the left face-off dot.

Konecny tied it 2-2 at 18:48. He took a stretch pass from Noah Cates and beat Ullmark with a snap shot glove side on a breakaway.