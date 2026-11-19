FLYERS (7-11-6) at SENATORS (14-6-2)

7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, NBCSP

Flyers projected lineup

Tyson Foerster -- Trevor Zegras -- Travis Konecny

Cole Knuble -- Christian Dvorak -- Owen Tippett

Porter Martone -- Noah Cates -- Matvei Michkov

Denver Barkey -- Sean Couturier -- Noel Acciari

Travis Sanheim -- Jamie Drysdale

Cam York -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Nick Seeler -- Oliver Bonk

Joseph Woll

Dan Vladar

Scratched: David Jiricek, Simon Benoit, Michael Bunting

Injured: Nikita Grebenkin (back)

Senators projected lineup

Fabian Zetterlund -- Tim Stutzle -- Dylan Cozens

Philip Tomasino -- Shane Pinto -- Drake Batherson

Michael Amadio -- Ridly Greig -- Claude Giroux

Samuel Blais -- Stephen Halliday -- Tyler Boucher

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Jordan Spence

Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Samuel Ersson

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Carter Yakemchuk

Injured: Warren Foegele (lower body), William Eklund (ankle), Andre Burakovsky (lower body), Nick Cousins (upper body), Hayden Hodgson (groin)

Status report:

The Flyers held an optional morning skate Thursday. Woll will start in net for Philadelphia. … Cousins, a forward who has missed three games, and Burakovsky, a forward who has missed eight games, skated Thursday, Senators coach Travis Green said. … Ersson will start in net for Ottawa.