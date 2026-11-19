FLYERS (7-11-6) at SENATORS (14-6-2)
7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, NBCSP
Flyers projected lineup
Tyson Foerster -- Trevor Zegras -- Travis Konecny
Cole Knuble -- Christian Dvorak -- Owen Tippett
Porter Martone -- Noah Cates -- Matvei Michkov
Denver Barkey -- Sean Couturier -- Noel Acciari
Travis Sanheim -- Jamie Drysdale
Cam York -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Nick Seeler -- Oliver Bonk
Joseph Woll
Dan Vladar
Scratched: David Jiricek, Simon Benoit, Michael Bunting
Injured: Nikita Grebenkin (back)
Senators projected lineup
Fabian Zetterlund -- Tim Stutzle -- Dylan Cozens
Philip Tomasino -- Shane Pinto -- Drake Batherson
Michael Amadio -- Ridly Greig -- Claude Giroux
Samuel Blais -- Stephen Halliday -- Tyler Boucher
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Jordan Spence
Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo
Samuel Ersson
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: Carter Yakemchuk
Injured: Warren Foegele (lower body), William Eklund (ankle), Andre Burakovsky (lower body), Nick Cousins (upper body), Hayden Hodgson (groin)
Status report:
The Flyers held an optional morning skate Thursday. Woll will start in net for Philadelphia. … Cousins, a forward who has missed three games, and Burakovsky, a forward who has missed eight games, skated Thursday, Senators coach Travis Green said. … Ersson will start in net for Ottawa.