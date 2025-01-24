Rangers score 6 straight, top Flyers to extend point streak to 10

Shesterkin is 6-0-1 in his past seven starts. The Rangers have 17 different goal-scorers during their 10-game point streak.

Adam Fox, K'Andre Miller, Reilly Smith and Filip Chytil each had a goal and an assist for the Rangers (24-20-4) have won two games in a row, improving to 7-0-3 since Jan. 5. Braden Schneider also scored, and Urho Vaakanainen, Ryan Lindgren and Will Borgen each picked up an assist as all six New York defensemen had at least one point.

Owen Tippett scored, and Samuel Ersson made 31 saves for the Flyers (22-21-6), who had a three-game winning streak and season-long six-game point streak end. They were 5-0-1 in their previous six games.

Tippett connected off a 3-on-1 to give the Flyers a 1-0 lead 1:25 into the first period. Travis Konecny's pass to Tippett into the slot redirected into the net off his skate, ending Shesterkin's shutout streak at 165:28.

Schneider tied it 1-1 at 9:00 when his pass to Smith hit off Egor Zamula's stick and went in.

Adam Edstrom gave New York a 2-1 lead 1:24 later with a high slot deflection of Lindgren's shot from the point at 10:24.

Miller made it 3-1 at 4:44 of the second period.

Artemi Panarin spun with the puck at the left-wing half-wall, moved up to the point and dished it across to Borgen, who quickly found Miller in the middle. He carried it to the top of the circles and scored with a blocker-side wrist shot through Vincent Trocheck screen on Ersson.

Shesterkin made 17 saves in the second period.

Chytil extended it to 4-1 at 5:15 of the third, scoring on a deflection of Vaakanainen's shot.

Fox scored a short-handed empty-net goal at 16:53 to make it 5-1, and Smith added a power-play goal at 18:15 for the 6-1 final.