Flyers recover to defeat Islanders in shootout

Zegras pushed it to 3-0 on the power play at 1:55 of the second period. His centering pass attempt went in off the skate of New York defenseman Ryan Pulock.

Heineman cut the deficit to 3-1 at 5:42 with a wrist shot from the slot. Islanders forward Kyle Palmieri, who was on his way off the ice due to a lower-body injury, stripped the puck from Emil Andrae in the Flyers zone and backhanded it into the middle, where Jonathan Drouin set up Heineman with a drop pass.

Palmieri left at 5:38 after getting tangled with Flyers defenseman Jamie Drysdale along the end boards and went down to the ice holding his left leg. Roy said Palmieri will meet with team doctors Saturday but had no further update.

“He's one of the toughest players I've played with,” Lee, the New York captain, said of Palmieri. “It takes a lot for him to be forced to stay on the ice a little bit longer and be keeled over. It was a gutsy play by him to battle through that pain, and he didn't just take the puck. He got it and had some poise with it, too. Very impressed with ‘Palms’ and no surprise, after playing with him this long, to see his toughness shine.”

Schaefer made it 3-2 at 8:11 during a delayed penalty, scoring with a wrist shot from the left circle to the far side.