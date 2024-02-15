Couturier named 20th captain in Flyers history

Sean Couturier was named the 20th captain in the history of the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old forward is Philadelphia's first captain since Claude Giroux (2012-22) was traded to the Florida Panthers on March 19, 2022.

“It’s such a great honor,” Couturier said. “It’s a really prestigious organization so this makes it even more special. This city is my home and I love it here. It’s going to be business as usual for me. Nothing is really going to change from me or my game and how I approach things. I love my teammates, how we have grown as a group and I want to make sure we keep going on the right path here.”

Couturier, who was selected by the Flyers with the No. 8 pick in the 2011 NHL Draft, has 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists) in 50 games this season after missing the previous 22 months while recovering from back surgery to repair a herniated disk, which he had to repeat after eight months of continued pain, numbness and migraine headaches from leaking spinal fluid.

"He's a crusty, old pro,” coach John Tortorella said of Couturier on Saturday after the forward scored the game-winning goal in a 3-2 victory against the Seattle Kraken. “He's a huge part of this. I have a tremendous amount of respect for him, how he's handled this year after taking two years off."

A two-time 30-goal scorer (2017-18, 2018-19) and the winner of the Selke Trophy as the NHL's best defensive forward in 2019-20, Couturier has 493 points (191 goals, 302 assists) in 771 regular-season games, and 22 points (10 goals, 12 assists) in 39 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

"Sean Couturier is an ideal choice to be the next leader of the Philadelphia Flyers," Flyers general manager Daniel Briere said. "Sean was drafted here and has made Philadelphia his home. I have personally seen his development from a responsible forward to one of the best two-way centermen in the game and a playoff performer. The adversity he has had to overcome has only strengthened his proven leadership. In this New Era of Orange with Dan Hilferty, Keith Jones and John Tortorella at the helm, we couldn't be more proud to call him captain."

Travis Konecny was named an alternate captain, and Scott Laughton will remain one.

Philadelphia (29-19-6), which hasn't qualified for the playoffs since 2019-20, is third in the Metropolitan Division, six points ahead of the New Jersey Devils.

There are four NHL teams without a captain: the Anaheim Ducks, Arizona Coyotes, Chicago Blackhawks and Kraken.

