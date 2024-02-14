Stadium Series at MetLife to have park theme this weekend

MetLife Stadium is the home of the NFL’s New York Jets and New York Giants, but the field is being widened to accommodate the FIFA World Cup 26 soccer tournament -- one side this offseason, one side next offseason. To disguise the construction, the NHL will use huge graphics of pine trees to mimic the New Jersey Pine Barrens.

The NHL usually uses huge graphics with logos and wordmarks. But this time, it will use LED screens in key locations, making it easier to switch the look from Saturday to Sunday. The screens also will change throughout each game and serve as production elements for TV, animating after goals, highlighting players and more.

The NHL STREET rinks will be a highlight, from the art to the action.

“We thought it was a unique opportunity, but we wanted to be authentic,” Conway said. “The suggestion was, ‘Can we go look at street artists from each of the four cities for an authentic approach and interpretation of each city?’”

The creative team contacted Jeff Scott, NHL vice president, community development and industry growth, who was previously the Devils’ VP of community investment and grassroots. Scott works on NHL STREET and had worked with local artists in his role with the Devils.

MustArt created the Devils design and helped line up Esteme for the Flyers, Minus 1 for the Islanders and Dek for the Rangers. Each design also was made into an 8-by-8-foot canvas to be used during the team arrivals.

More than 500 kids are expected to participate in a game or skills contest during a free NHL STREET experience at American Dream Mall in East Rutherford on Saturday and Sunday, including youth hockey community groups that will play on the NHL STREET rinks before the games and during the intermissions at MetLife Stadium.

NHL STREET was launched last February as a premier ball hockey experience for kids 6 to 16. Scott said the program has 60 operators across the United States. The goal is to double that by the end of next year.

“In the next eight to 10 years,” Scott said, “we want to be able to say we have more than 100,000 youth playing street hockey.”

More than 130,000 people will see an example at NHL Stadium Series Park this weekend, with millions more watching on TV. The goal is to celebrate, and perpetuate, the game in all its forms.

“You can play wherever you are, whether it be in in the street, whether it be in a park, whether it be in your driveway, whether it be in your school gymnasium,” Scott said. “We’re just opening up the minds of our fans and those people watching to be able to see this as just another way to engage broader communities.

“We want to create a fun and competitive environment where kids feel like they’re part of the game.”