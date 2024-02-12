Drysdale settled in after trade, ‘work in progress’ for Flyers

It's been a little over a month since Jamie Drysdale was traded to the Philadelphia Flyers from the Anaheim Ducks, but the defenseman is finally feeling comfortable.

"I'd say I feel settled," Drysdale said. "As settled as you can feel."

From an early-morning flight to a new city, a point in his first game, a serious illness and an All-Star break tropical getaway, it's been quite the whirlwind since the Jan. 8 phone call telling him he was headed to Philadelphia.

And now he's got another big moment coming with the first outdoor game of his NHL career. The Flyers play the New Jersey Devils in the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, TVAS-D, SN1).

"I'm really looking forward to that," Drysdale said. "Right when I got traded, a lot of guys on [the Ducks] were like, ‘Well, on the bright side, you get to play in that outdoor game.’ It's something that ever since I got traded I've been looking forward to it, so I think it should be a lot of fun, a really cool experience."

Drysdale's father built an outdoor rink behind the family's home in Toronto for him and his older brother, Charlie, to skate on when they were younger.

Playing in front of 80,000 fans at an NFL stadium will be very different.

"I think it'll be awesome," he said. "Definitely a new experience. That's one of the reasons you play. It's just the atmosphere that's awesome, so I'm really looking forward to it."