Poehling ready to play outdoors again at Stadium Series for Flyers

Ryan Poehling is looking forward to playing an NHL outdoor game for the first time when the Philadelphia Flyers face the New Jersey Devils in the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, TVAS-D, SN1), but it won't be the first time he plays hockey inside an NFL stadium.

During the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship, Poehling played in that tournament's first -- and only -- outdoor game, helping the United States to a 4-3 shootout win against Canada at New Era Field, home of the NFL’s Buffalo Bills, on Dec. 29, 2017.

Poehling played 23:33 at center on a line with Brady Tkachuk and Joey Anderson and won eight of 17 face-offs.

On Saturday, he’ll play at the home of the New York Giants and New York Jets.

"It was snowing like crazy," Poehling said. "The stadium was like half-packed for probably the first period or two because there was so much snow that I think there was a huge traffic jam. ... Towards the second and third (periods), it kind of filled up and got a little better of an atmosphere. That was a fun experience.

"For us to get a chance to do that, and do it in their stadium, I think it's pretty fun. You won't get many chances like that so you've got to make the most of it."