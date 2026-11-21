FLYERS (8-11-6) at CANADIENS (14-5-4)

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNE, NBCSP, NHLN

Flyers projected lineup

Tyson Foerster -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett -- Denver Barkey -- Porter Martone

Cole Knuble -- Noah Cates -- Matvei Michkov

Trevor Zegras --Sean Couturier -- Noel Acciari

Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale

Nick Seeler -- Oliver Bonk

Dan Vladar

Joseph Woll

Scratched: David Jiricek, Simon Benoit, Michael Bunting

Injured: Nikita Grebenkin (back)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Alexandre Texier

Zach Bolduc -- Phillip Danault -- Kirby Dach

Alex Newhook -- Jake Evans -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Brett Berard -- Oliver Kapanen -- Owen Beck

Kaiden Guhle -- Noah Dobson

Lane Hutson -- Alexandre Carrier

Arber Xhekaj -- David Reinbacher

Jacob Fowler

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: Florian Xhekaj, Adam Engstrom

Injured: Chris Kreider (lower body), Josh Anderson (lower body), Samuel Montembeault (lower body), Ivan Demidov (lower body), Mike Matheson (lower body)

Status report

Flyers coach Rick Tocchet made some line adjustments; Zegras will skate at right wing on the fourth line and Martone will move from left wing to right wing on the second line with Barkey. … Bolduc will return after an upper-body injury kept him out of a 2-1 overtime win at the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday. … Reinbacher will play his first game since his season debut in a 4-3 overtime win against the Buffalo Sabres on Oct. 17; he was a healthy scratch for three road games after being recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League on Nov. 15. … Florian Xhekaj, a forward, and Engstrom, a defenseman, will not play.