FLYERS (8-11-6) at CANADIENS (14-5-4)
7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNE, NBCSP, NHLN
Flyers projected lineup
Tyson Foerster -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett -- Denver Barkey -- Porter Martone
Cole Knuble -- Noah Cates -- Matvei Michkov
Trevor Zegras --Sean Couturier -- Noel Acciari
Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler -- Oliver Bonk
Dan Vladar
Joseph Woll
Scratched: David Jiricek, Simon Benoit, Michael Bunting
Injured: Nikita Grebenkin (back)
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Alexandre Texier
Zach Bolduc -- Phillip Danault -- Kirby Dach
Alex Newhook -- Jake Evans -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Brett Berard -- Oliver Kapanen -- Owen Beck
Kaiden Guhle -- Noah Dobson
Lane Hutson -- Alexandre Carrier
Arber Xhekaj -- David Reinbacher
Jacob Fowler
Jakub Dobes
Scratched: Florian Xhekaj, Adam Engstrom
Injured: Chris Kreider (lower body), Josh Anderson (lower body), Samuel Montembeault (lower body), Ivan Demidov (lower body), Mike Matheson (lower body)
Status report
Flyers coach Rick Tocchet made some line adjustments; Zegras will skate at right wing on the fourth line and Martone will move from left wing to right wing on the second line with Barkey. … Bolduc will return after an upper-body injury kept him out of a 2-1 overtime win at the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday. … Reinbacher will play his first game since his season debut in a 4-3 overtime win against the Buffalo Sabres on Oct. 17; he was a healthy scratch for three road games after being recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League on Nov. 15. … Florian Xhekaj, a forward, and Engstrom, a defenseman, will not play.