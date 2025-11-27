Foerster breaks tie late in 3rd period, Flyers get past Panthers

Foerster made it 3-2 by scoring from the top of the slot to the glove side on his own rebound after his initial shot was blocked by Aaron Ekblad in the right face-off circle.

Sean Couturier then scored on a deflection in the slot with 25 seconds left for the 4-2 final.

Emil Andrae had a goal and an assist, and Jamie Drysdale had two assists for the Flyers (12-7-3), who have won three of their past four. Dan Vladar made 25 saves.

Carter Verhaeghe had a goal and an assist, and Sam Bennett had two assists for the Panthers (12-10-1). Sergei Bobrovsky made 13 saves.

Marchand gave Florida a 1-0 lead at 5:21 of the first period, scoring off a cross-ice feed from Bennett for his 11th goal in his past 14 games.

Verhaeghe increased it to 2-0 at 5:16 of the second period. He scored on a one-timer from low in the left circle off another Bennett pass across the middle.

Andrae cut the deficit to 2-1 at 7:57 after Bobrovsky lost his stick making a save on a hard shot from Drysdale. Though Bobrovsky got his stick back, he was holding it backward when Andrae’s point shot cut through traffic.

Matvei Michkov then tied it 2-2 at 11:13, scoring in the slot with a deflection of Andrae’s shot from just inside the blue line.