Seider has 5 points, Red Wings top Flyers to keep pace in wild-card race

Philadelphia made it 1-1 at 13:24 when Dvorak deflected Martone’s low shot past Gibson for his 18th goal

The Flyers took a penalty at the 20-minute mark of the second period and another at 15 seconds of the second. Detroit quickly took advantage, scoring a pair of power-play goals.

Seider put them ahead 2-1 at 32 seconds, beating Vladar with a high slap shot after a pass from Kane. Kane also set up Larkin for Detroit’s third power-play goal of the game, a wrist shot from the low slot at 1:50.

The Red Wings took two penalties, giving the Flyers 28 seconds of 5-on-3, but they killed the first before Albert Johansson’s blocked shot set Larkin away on a breakaway. He scored the short-handed goal to make it 4-1 at 4:56, giving him three points in the period.

“We were very undisciplined tonight, and our special teams were obviously not good,” Flyers coach Rick Tocchet said. “Their best players were just better than our best players tonight.”

Martone’s power-play goal made it 4-2 at 9:25, and Gibson left the game shortly afterward. He was involved in a heavy collision with Owen Tippett in the first minute of the period.

Kane made it 5-2 at 7:01 of the third period, tapping in Simon Edvinsson’s pass at the back door, and Larkin finished off Detroit’s first hat trick of the season and his third in the NHL at 11:39.

Former Red Wing Luke Glendening scored at 18:09 for the 6-3 final.

“The win feels better than the hat trick right now,” Larkin said. “This was an incredible team effort - we’re fighting for our lives.”

NOTES: Seider also became the first Red Wings defenseman with 50 assists since Nicklas Lidstrom in 2008-09, while he and Raymond became the first Red Wings teammates with 50 assists since Lidstrom and Pavel Datsyuk in 2007-08. … Martone has six points (two goals, four assists) in his first six NHL games. … Kane recorded his 115th career three-point game and moved one back of Pat LaFontaine (116) for the most in NHL history by a U.S.-born player.