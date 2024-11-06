Necas’ late goal lifts Hurricanes past Flyers for 7th straight win

Seth Jarvis added an empty-net goal with two seconds remaining for the 6-4 final.

Jackson Blake, Eric Robinson, Jordan Martinook and Jack Roslovic also scored, and Pyotr Kochetkov made 12 saves for the Hurricanes (9-2-0).

“I think we gave up six shots after the first period,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “You could say, wow, that’s pretty good. But I just didn’t like the way we were going about it. It’s not a lack of effort, we were working really hard. It’s just we weren’t on the same page. But at the end of the day, we got it done.”

Travis Konecny had two goals and two assists, Owen Tippett had a goal and an assist, and Sean Couturier had two assists for the Flyers (4-8-1), who have lost consecutive games after winning two in a row. Aleksei Kolosov made 29 saves.

“There was some good stuff to build off tonight,” Konecny said. “And it’s too bad, you know. We were looking for the two points and we didn’t get any. I think we’re just playing hard, playing the right way against a good team.”

Konecny gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead at 7:54 of the first period, tapping in a rebound at the left post during a 5-on-3 man-advantage.

Blake tied it 1-1 at 14:25 when he one-timed a shot from the slot off a no-look, backhanded pass from Jack Drury below the goal line.

“Before I went in the corner, I kind of saw him out of the corner of my eye,” Drury said. “I could just kind of feel the pressure. It was a good read by ‘Blaker’ to go there.”