Necas’ late goal lifts Hurricanes past Flyers for 7th straight win

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Martin Necas scored with 31 seconds remaining to give the Carolina Hurricanes their seventh straight win, 6-4 against the Philadelphia Flyers at Lenovo Center on Tuesday.
Necas put the Hurricanes ahead 5-4 when he put away a rebound at the left post to extend his point streak to seven games (six goals, 11 assists).
“Obviously it feels better than what I’ve been used to, but I was always confident in myself,” Necas said. “I have a great team and great linemates that kind of figure out the way we play.
“Good teams find a way to win. Today wasn’t our best, but you kind of stick with it. We made some huge plays and got the W.”
Seth Jarvis added an empty-net goal with two seconds remaining for the 6-4 final.
Jackson Blake, Eric Robinson, Jordan Martinook and Jack Roslovic also scored, and Pyotr Kochetkov made 12 saves for the Hurricanes (9-2-0).
“I think we gave up six shots after the first period,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “You could say, wow, that’s pretty good. But I just didn’t like the way we were going about it. It’s not a lack of effort, we were working really hard. It’s just we weren’t on the same page. But at the end of the day, we got it done.”
Travis Konecny had two goals and two assists, Owen Tippett had a goal and an assist, and Sean Couturier had two assists for the Flyers (4-8-1), who have lost consecutive games after winning two in a row. Aleksei Kolosov made 29 saves.
“There was some good stuff to build off tonight,” Konecny said. “And it’s too bad, you know. We were looking for the two points and we didn’t get any. I think we’re just playing hard, playing the right way against a good team.”
Konecny gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead at 7:54 of the first period, tapping in a rebound at the left post during a 5-on-3 man-advantage.
Blake tied it 1-1 at 14:25 when he one-timed a shot from the slot off a no-look, backhanded pass from Jack Drury below the goal line.
“Before I went in the corner, I kind of saw him out of the corner of my eye,” Drury said. “I could just kind of feel the pressure. It was a good read by ‘Blaker’ to go there.”
Robinson took a pass from Necas and scored with a wrist shot from the left circle to give the Hurricanes a 2-1 lead at 8:56 of the second period.
Martinook pushed it to 3-1 at 9:50, stuffing in a rebound with a backhand at the top of the crease after Kolosov stopped Jaccob Slavin’s shot from the left point.
“I don’t think we were as sharp,” Brind’Amour said. “We were a little off. But a couple guys dragged us into the fight. I give Martinook a lot of credit. His game was dialed in.”
Tippett tucked a snap shot from the left circle under the crossbar to cut the lead to 3-2 at 13:30.
“(Konecny) made a great pass coming across,” Tippett said. “On passes like that, you know the goalie is going to come all the way across. So if you can get it far side, that’s the place to put it."
Morgan Frost tied it 3-3 at 1:18 of the third period. Travis Sanheim took a pass in the slot and slipped a seam pass to Frost at the right post, who fanned on a one-timer from one knee but saw the puck trickle in off his skate.
Roslovic put the Hurricanes ahead 4-3 at 1:47, putting in a rebound at the top of the crease after Kolosov stopped Sebastian Aho on a breakaway.
“It’s not normal, but I’ve been trying to emphasize shooting,” said Roslovic, who has seven goals and no assists this season. “I’m just trying to find the net and help the team.”
Konecny responded to tie it 4-4 at 9:17. Couturier stole the puck from Jalen Chatfield deep in the offensive zone, and his backhanded centering pass deflected off Konecny’s stick in front between Kochetkov’s pads.
NOTES: Philadelphia’s 16 shots were their fewest of the season. … With an assist on Roslovic’s goal, Andrei Svechnikov extended his point streak to six games (four goals, four assists). … Kochetkov extended his winning streak to five games, tying the longest of his career.