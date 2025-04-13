Cooley has 3 points, Utah Hockey Club defeats Stars

Barrett Hayton had a goal and an assist, and Dylan Guenther and Jack McBain each had two assists for Utah (37-30-13), which are 3-0-1 in the past four games. Karel Vejmelka made 21 saves.

Wyatt Johnston, Brendan Smith, and Jason Robertson each scored, and Mikko Rantanen had two assists for the Stars (50-24-6), who have lost five straight (0-3-2). Casey DeSmith made 29 saves.

Dallas will finish second in the Central Division and face the Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference First Round.

Utah went 4-for-4 on the power play. The Stars were 1-for-4.

Johnston gave Dallas a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal 2:48 into the first period. Roope Hintz sent a pass from the goal line to Johnston at the edge of the right face-off circle, who beat Vejmelka with a snap shot.

Hayton tied it 1-1 at 8:11 when he deflected Mikhail Sergachev’s point shot at the top of the crease on the power play.

Smith gave Dallas a 2-1 lead 32 seconds into the second period with a short-handed goal that started with a Colin Blackwell breakaway. It was Smith’s first goal of the season.

Sean Durzi tied it 2-2 on the power play at 1:21 on a point shot that deflected off of Dallas forward Jamie Benn's stick and over Vejmelka's glove.

Cooley put Utah ahead 3-2 at 7:04 on a shot from the bottom of the left face-off circle.

Josh Doan made it 4-2 at 18:06 when he found a loose puck in the high slot on a net-front scramble on the power play.

Robertson cut the lead to 4-3 at 18:53, tapping in a back-door cross-ice pass from Mathew Dumba.

Nick Schmaltz extended the Utah lead to 5-3 on the power play at 5:32 of the third period when he collected a loose puck in front and lifted it over a sprawling DeSmith.