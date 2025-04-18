Ruff gets 900th NHL win, Sabres edge Flyers in finale

Ruff is the fifth coach in NHL history to reach the milestone.

Ryan McLeod had a goal and two assists, and Alex Tuch, JJ Peterka and Jack Quinn each had a goal and an assist for the Sabres (36-39-7), who ended a four-game losing streak (0-3-1). James Reimer made 21 saves.

Matvei Michkov scored twice, and Tyson Foerster had a goal and an assist for the Flyers (33-39-10). Aleksei Kolosov made 27 saves.

Tuch gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead at 4:35 of the first period, tapping a backdoor pass from Jason Zucker inside the right post.

Peyton Krebs made it 2-0 at 13:49 with a short-handed goal. He caught up to Tuch's clearing attempt just above the left circle, skated in on net and roofed a backhand over Kolosov's glove.

Michkov cut it to 2-1 on the same power play at 15:09. He beat Reimer glove side with a wrist shot just under the crossbar after Foerster's centering pass went to him under the stick of Travis Konecny.

Quinn pushed it to 3-1 on a 2-on-1 at 16:11. McLeod faked out Flyers defenseman Egor Zamula with a shoulder drop and sent a backhand pass across the crease to Quinn, who quickly buried it inside the left post.

Peterka made it 4-1 at 1:24 of the second period with a wrist shot short side from the left circle after receiving a pass from McLeod a 2-on-1.

Michkov cut it to 4-2 at 7:11 when Sean Couturier’s backdoor pass deflected into the net off his skate at the right post.

It was Michkov's 26th goal of the season, moving him past Macklin Celebrini of the San Jose Sharks for the lead among NHL rookies.

Foerster got the Flyers to within 4-3 just 15 seconds into the third period, tapping in a feed from Noah Cates at the edge of the crease.

McLeod scored an empty-net goal at 19:12 to make it 5-3.

Bobby Brink beat a screened Reimer with a point shot at 19:41 for the 5-4 final.