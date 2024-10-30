Ersson makes 23 saves, Flyers shut out Bruins

Bruins captain Brad Marchand nearly scored a short-handed goal in the third period, sending the puck from behind the net off Ersson’s skate and toward the goal line, but the goalie fell on it and kept the puck out with his glove.

“You have to respect every team every night,” Marchand said. “We had opportunities tonight, especially the first two periods. After the second, it easily could have been a tie game, but we let it get away from us a little bit, and again, just have to continue to build on the right things.”

Farabee had a net-front deflection off a pass from Ryan Poehling at 16:04 of the third, but Korpisalo turned it away.

“It’s been a while since I played last time, so I just tried to go out there and enjoy the game,” said Korpisalo, who made his first start since Oct. 16. “Just put everything I got [out] there.”

Flyers captain Sean Couturier had a breakaway at 16:57 after blocking a shot from Mason Lohrei at the point, but Korpisalo made another stop to keep the Bruins within one.

Farabee scored an empty-net goal after intercepting Charlie McAvoy’s pass at Boston’s blue line at 19:36 for the 2-0 final.

“We played a strong game,” Laughton said. “I thought sometimes it was ugly, but we needed a win like that at this time in the year when we can’t get much going. 1-0 late in the game, and we found a way. We had better sticks, we closed out on plays better. It feels good. We got a long way to go, but it’s a good start.”

NOTES: Ersson became the third Flyers goaltender with a shutout in Boston, joining Antero Niittymaki (Jan. 2, 2006) and Brian Boucher (March 4, 2000). … The Bruins failed to record a point at home against the Flyers for the first time since Oct. 6, 2011. Tuesday’s loss snapped a 20-game home point streak against Philadelphia.